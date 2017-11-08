FG faulted over funding to economic sector

An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy.

Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is commended for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing as well as transportation ministries.

“The allocation confirms Federal Government’s commitment to stable and sufficient electricity supply to power the nation’s industrial sector for economic prosperity.

“It also outlines government’s determination to fix dilapidated roads and bridges across the country,’’ he said.

Abdullahi, who is also a public commentator said the second the Niger bridge project, emphasised in the 2018 budget and the completion Lagos/Ibadan expressway, was commendable.

He said that Oyo /Ogbomosho Roads should be pursued with vigour along with other strategic roads in the country.

“The economic fortunes envisaged in the revolutionary railway projects underscores the importance the Federal Government attaches to good transportation in the country.

Abdullahi, however, urged the Federal Government to pay attention to five other crucial areas: health, education, agriculture, solid Mineral and information.

According to him, these areas ought to enjoy government’s heavy allocation but it received low budgetary provision in the 2018 Budget.

