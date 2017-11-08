The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - FG faulted over funding to economic sector
8th November 2017 - Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka
8th November 2017 - International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
8th November 2017 - House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers
8th November 2017 - Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid
8th November 2017 - Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta
8th November 2017 - SGF denies extension of NDDC Board
8th November 2017 - Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people
8th November 2017 - Potentials in real estate market untapped- Adefarasin
Home / National / FG faulted over funding to economic sector

FG faulted over funding to economic sector

— 8th November 2017

An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy.

Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is commended for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing as well as transportation ministries.

“The allocation confirms Federal Government’s commitment to stable and sufficient electricity supply to power the nation’s industrial sector for economic prosperity.

“It also outlines government’s determination to fix dilapidated roads and bridges across the country,’’ he said.

Abdullahi, who is also a public commentator said the second the Niger bridge project, emphasised in the 2018 budget and the completion Lagos/Ibadan expressway, was commendable.

He said that Oyo /Ogbomosho Roads should be pursued with vigour along with other strategic roads in the country.

“The economic fortunes envisaged in the revolutionary railway projects underscores the importance the Federal Government attaches to good transportation in the country.

Abdullahi, however, urged the Federal Government to pay attention to five other crucial areas: health, education, agriculture, solid Mineral and information.

According to him, these areas ought to enjoy government’s heavy allocation but it received low budgetary provision in the 2018 Budget.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG faulted over funding to economic sector

— 8th November 2017

An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

  • International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%

    — 8th November 2017

    Major blue chip companies on Wednesday posted gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to sustained the market momentum for the second consecutive day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at N45.20 per share. Dangote Cement came second with a…

  • Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

  • House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers

    — 8th November 2017

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the handling of import duty revenues, waivers and bonds on import duties. The services, the House said, were carried out by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from 2010 to date. It said the committee would also determine the nature and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share