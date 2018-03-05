FG empowers 12m farmers in 2 years, says Lai Mohammed

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Government has said that due to its agricultural revolution, the number of farmers empowered across the country has increased from five million to over 12 million within two years of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this, on Sunday, at Government House, Birnin-Kebbi, during his two days official visit to the state.

The minister said the agricultural revolution story of the state has projected Nigeria as a food-producing nation.

Said he, “Our detractors would not believed us what this government has achieved on agricultural revolution, that is why we decided to come here and go to different villages where farming are taken place to tell the whole world our story.”

The minister who said that Federal Government would empower more farmers to encourage them on food production.

Governor Bagudu, in his remark, told the minister that apart from successes recorded in agriculture, Kebbi State is blessed with different cultural festivals such as Argungu fishing festival, Hottungo, Regatta, Uhola at Argungu, Suru and Zuru local government areas are potentials needed to be resuscitated.

Governor Bagudu also said that the incessant crisis between farmers and herdsmen across the country was due to climatic change, saying it has no religious or tribal colloration.

The governor, however, urged the Federal Government and Nigerians to help Fulani herdsmen and fishermen across the country in areas of education, modernisation of their trades stressed that most of them were not educated and easily prune to crimes.