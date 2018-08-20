FG earmarks N700m for reconstruction of institutions destroyed by herdsmen

– The Sun News
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Government says it has earmarked N700 million for the reconstruction of public institutions destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen across Benue State.

Executive Director, Victim Support Fund, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, disclosed this to newsmen, in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off the reconstruction of public infrastructure destroyed by herdsmen.

Ochoche, who noted that the fund was approved under the Presidential Committee on Victim Support Fund, further stated that the committee would be rebuilding public institutions in three local government areas of the state namely Guma, Logo and Agatu, respectively.

While also explaining that 28 public institutions including 23 schools and five health centers would be rebuilt, Ochoche assured the people that the projects would be completed within three months and according to specifications given the committee by the state government.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom while commending the federal government for the project appealed to the committee not to only build the clinics but to also equip them while the state government would provide drugs.

Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, urged the people to make maximum use of the clinics and refrain from self medication.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men

He commended the committee for its quick response to his request, stressing that it risked the lives of its officials by visiting the affected areas even when the killings were at its peak.

”I urge members of benefitting communities to accord the contractors maximum support to enable them deliver the projects on time.

”The timely completion of the projects will make it possible for other communities that suffered similar fate to also benefit from this intervention,”  he said.

Ortom also pleaded with the Federal Government (FG) to extend the terminal date of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) because they had helped a lot in curtailing the menace of the herdsmen killings.

”I call on all Benue people to remain law-abiding and peace loving as you have always been as no development thrives in a state of insecurity,” he said.

 

 

