Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government, on Friday, said that it is committed to developing the South East, beginning with the religious completion of the key infrastructural projects that President Muhammadu Buhari assured governors of the zone of, last Wednesday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this in Enugu, while inaugurating the campaign office of Senator Ayogu Eze, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo stated that the region was entitled to federal presence as a matter of right, hence, the people should not beg for their right.

“It is not a favour that anybody is doing for the South East. It’s your right. South East has right to have federal presence,” he stated.

The Vice President emphasised that President Buhari loves Ndigbo like he does other Nigerians adding that that’s why he had prominent sons of South East as his running mate during the two previous periods that he ran for the Presidency.

Unlike the previous administrations which used the Second Niger Bridge as a campaign tool, Osinbajo noted that the Buhari administration has not only awarded the contract for the bridge but will also complete it while using the funds judiciously.

In his remarks, former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo called for peaceful and issue-based campaigns in the state, ahead of the 2019 polls.

“I am sure from what I have seen today, that you are going to win the election. Talk about issues, talk about what you’ll do for Enugu people if elected governor and what you’ve done before,” he charged the APC governorship candidate.

Senator Eze thanked the Vice President for honouring the invitation and assured him and President Buhari of the massive support of Enugu people. Since the governorship campaign was yet to commence, Eze said it was not time to unveil his manifesto.

He asked Osinbajo to tell the President that, “we are sleeping on the same bed and dreaming the same dreams. So, all the 5-point components of the Next Level are the things we will pursue here. Don’t listen to those who tell you that they will give you 25 per cent, we are the ones that are here, we will give him the votes. I have never come to your office to tell you about this or that. So, when they come crawling to your office in Abuja promising 25 per cent of the votes of Enugu, don’t take then serious. We are the ones that will give you 90 per cent.”

Regarding some Igbo leaders’ recent endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Eze said those people endorsed him for themselves and not for the Igbo.