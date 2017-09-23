The Sun News
Latest
23rd September 2017 - FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo
23rd September 2017 - Iran tests missile despite Trump pressure
23rd September 2017 - Boko Haram: Aisha Buhari, others unveil initiative for women, IDPs
23rd September 2017 - 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu
23rd September 2017 - GTBank Fashion Weekend Set to Showcase “Africa’s Finest” This November
23rd September 2017 - M.I’s rebuff doesn’t bother me; he remains my idol –Kead, rapper
23rd September 2017 - MMM donates borehole to community
23rd September 2017 - CRUEL FATE
23rd September 2017 - PATHETIC STORY OF WOMAN CAUGHT STEALING FOODSTUFFS
23rd September 2017 - INSIDE MAIYOLA REPUBLIC
Home / National / FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo

FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo

— 23rd September 2017

The Federal Government has disbursed N125 million as loans to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Akwa Ibom.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this at the Nationwide MSME Clinics for viable enterprises, Akwa Ibom Edition in Uyo on Saturday.

Osinbajo said “about 2,445 Akwa Ibom people have benefitted from the programme across 62 associations in the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Office of the Vice President in partnership with Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Akwa Ibom Government.

He said that the loan, an intervention programme of Bank of Industry (BOI) under Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) was to provide non interest credit facility to qualified Nigerians.

Represented by Mr Tola Johnson, the Technical Adviser to the Vice President on SMSE, Osinbajo said “Akwa Ibom is the 11th state that benefitted from FG’s MSME clinic.”

He said the essence of the programme was to bring together all regulators of MSME space to solve MSME related issues in any state.

The vice president added that the Federal Government would identify 100 good businesses and give them N500,000 each to facilitate their businesses.

“It is a single digit loan and for 24 months and five per cent interest rate, ” he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom said the forum would discuss how much business enterprises could harness to drive the economic development.

He described micro businesses as the economic framework for building equitable corporate wealth for any polity.

Emmanuel said the workshop was designed to create synergies through networking, awareness promotion, marketing and export windows for participants.

The governor added that more than 30,000 Akwa Ibom people had benefitted from the state government’s skill acquisition programme.

He further said that the state government had committed huge resources to resolving soft loan facilities and outright business empowerment grants to various organised groups in the state.

Mrs Uloma Ike, the Group Head, Micro Enterprises of BOI, said GEEP had provided non interest loans of up to N100,000.

She explained that N50,000 each was targeted for first timers to qualify Nigerians in four target segments.

Uloma Ike, the Regional Coordinator of the bank, said the loans were part of efforts to grow small businesses to ensure improved standards of living, job creation and economic growth.

She explained that the bank had disbursed loans to enterprises to beneficiaries in the 36 states of the federation.

Ike said the intervention was in response to complaints by small business operators that over 80 per cent of micro enterprises that lacked access to affordable credit.

She noted that the beneficiaries of the MSME were market women, traders, artisans, youths and farmers.

The regional coordinator explained that GEEP being executed by BOI had mandate to reach 1.6 million beneficiaries in all 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

“Most importantly, we want to see micro businesses to grow. The growth of these businesses will lead to improved standards of living, and create more jobs and ultimately grow the economy of Akwa Ibom. (NAN)

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo

— 23rd September 2017

The Federal Government has disbursed N125 million as loans to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Akwa Ibom. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this at the Nationwide MSME Clinics for viable enterprises, Akwa Ibom Edition in Uyo on Saturday. Osinbajo said “about 2,445 Akwa Ibom people have benefitted from the programme across…

  • Boko Haram: Aisha Buhari, others unveil initiative for women, IDPs

    — 23rd September 2017

    Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the President of Nigeria, and her counterparts in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have unveiled a humanitarian support initiative for women and children affected by the Boko Haram crisis. Buhari, at the event organised in conjunction with the UN Population Fund at the margin of the UN General Assembly, said the…

  • 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

    — 23rd September 2017

    No fewer than 516 police personnel and other officers from sister security agencies in Enugu State have participated in a routine monthly fitness exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of other security agencies present at the exercise included the Nigeria Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well…

  • Boko Haram kills 9 near bombed IDPs camp in Borno

    — 23rd September 2017

    Boko Haram fighters killed nine people from a camp that was mistakenly bombed by the Nigerian military earlier this year, an aid worker and a resident said on Friday. The aid worker, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media, said the attack happened near Rann, in…

  • Septuagenarian defiles minor in Ebonyi

    — 23rd September 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 70-year- old man in Akpoha community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Simon Alobu, for allegedly hypnotising and repeatedly raped a six-year-old orphan, Favour (surname withheld). Alobu, popularly known as Papa Eke, was handed over to the police by the state’s family…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share