FG directs investors to focus on rural areas

FG directs investors to focus on rural areas

— 17th July 2018

 

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development, adding that there is no amount of money invested in rural development was too much to accrue huge benefits.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heinekan Lokpobiri gave the directive when he received the delegation of African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), led by its Secretary General, His Excellency Wassfi El-Sreihin, yesterday in Abuja.

In a statement released by the Director, Information and Protocol to the minister, Samuel Uzoegbu, Lokpobiri pledged government collaboration with AARDO to ensure the attainment of the organization’s objectives especially in Nigeria.

“We are convinced that our partnership with AARDO will provide necessary skills and training that will promote modern agriculture in Nigeria.”

He also revealed that the “challenges facing Africa in rural development is the inability for African countries to embrace technology like other agriculturally developed countries in the world.”

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Burka Hassan
added that the agenda of the present administration is to drive the agricultural sector in a modern way to increase food production and the attainment of national food security.

Meanwhile, AARDO Secretary General, Wassfi El-Sreihin, explained that the priority of the organization is to alleviate poverty, increase community development and most especially, improve agriculture, adding that the organisation has trained sixteen Nigerians and also determined to elevate the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI).

