The firm added that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question.

Chinenye Anuforo

Despite last week’s heavy sanction in which South African telecoms giant, MTN Group, was ordered to refund a whopping $8 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria for illegal dividend repatriations, the Federal Government yesterday worsened its woes with a fresh $2 billion tax demand.

The new tax bill was said to have been incurred by the telecom firm over the last decade.

But in its response Tuesday MTN regretted that the government still went ahead to make the tax claims despite ongoing talks with Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami over concerns around tax compliance.