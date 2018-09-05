– The Sun News
5th September 2018 - FG demands fresh $2bn tax from MTN, as firm faults request
5th September 2018 - Monguno’s timely warning on 2019 general election
5th September 2018 - IFEOMA OBINWA 09079057994
4th September 2018 - Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA
4th September 2018 - France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill
4th September 2018 - V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence
4th September 2018 - FG pledges commitment to TB control, donates TB detecting machine
4th September 2018 - UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal
4th September 2018 - Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance
MTN GROUP - FIRM

FG demands fresh $2bn tax from MTN, as firm faults request

— 5th September 2018

The firm added that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question.

Chinenye Anuforo

Despite last week’s heavy sanction in which South African telecoms giant, MTN Group, was ordered to refund a whopping $8 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria for illegal dividend repatriations, the Federal Government yesterday worsened its woes with a fresh $2 billion tax demand.

READ ALSO: $8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN

The new tax bill was said to have been incurred by the telecom firm over the last decade.

But in its response Tuesday MTN regretted that the government still went ahead to make the tax claims despite ongoing talks with Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami over concerns around tax compliance.

The company in a statement said it was billed for importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers, all spread across a period of about 10 years.

“In this process, his (the Attorney General’s) office made a high-level calculation that MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importtion of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers over the last 10 years,” MTN said.

The firm added, however, that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question.

Meanwhile agency report Tuesday indicated that shares in the telecom firm dropped 5.6 percent to 81.95 rand as at noon, bringing losses since last week to nearly 25 percent.

Last Thursday, the telecom firm was issued $8.1 billion demand over illegal fund repatriation involving Stanbic IBTC bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Diamond all of which were made to pay about N5.87 billion fine.

The latest demands come two years after MTN agreed to pay more than $1 billion to end a dispute with Nigerian Communications Commission over unregistered SIM cards.

READ ALSO: Stop using unregistered SIM cards, NCC warns telecoms consumers

MTN, in its reaction, described the latest demands by Nigerian authorities as “regrettable and disconcerting.” The company said it will “continue to engage with the relevant authorities on all these matters, and we remain resolute that MTN Nigeria has not committed any offences and will vigorously defend its position.”

The Attorney General notified MTN that his office made a high-level calculation that MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers over the last 10 years, a statement signed by the Public Relations Manager, MTN Nigeria Limited, Funso Aina, stated.

However, MTN has refuted the Federal Government’s claim of $2 billion tax arrears, saying an initial assessment of the full period indicated that total payments made to the tax authorities in regard to these foreign imports and payments aggregated to $700 million, insisting it had settled all taxes under scrutiny.

Speaking on the Attorney General’s demand notice for historical tax obligations, MTN Corporate Relations Executive, Tobe Okigbo, said, “MTN has conducted a detailed review of these claims and provided evidence of tax remittance to the Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s notice indicates that he is rejecting this evidence.

READ ALSO: MTN: Reps summon Minister over N1.04trn fine
