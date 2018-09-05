FG demands fresh $2bn tax from MTN, as firm faults request— 5th September 2018
The firm added that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question.
Chinenye Anuforo
Despite last week’s heavy sanction in which South African telecoms giant, MTN Group, was ordered to refund a whopping $8 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria for illegal dividend repatriations, the Federal Government yesterday worsened its woes with a fresh $2 billion tax demand.
READ ALSO: $8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN
The new tax bill was said to have been incurred by the telecom firm over the last decade.
But in its response Tuesday MTN regretted that the government still went ahead to make the tax claims despite ongoing talks with Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami over concerns around tax compliance.
The company in a statement said it was billed for importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers, all spread across a period of about 10 years.
“In this process, his (the Attorney General’s) office made a high-level calculation that MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importtion of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers over the last 10 years,” MTN said.
The firm added, however, that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question.
Meanwhile agency report Tuesday indicated that shares in the telecom firm dropped 5.6 percent to 81.95 rand as at noon, bringing losses since last week to nearly 25 percent.
Last Thursday, the telecom firm was issued $8.1 billion demand over illegal fund repatriation involving Stanbic IBTC bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Diamond all of which were made to pay about N5.87 billion fine.
The latest demands come two years after MTN agreed to pay more than $1 billion to end a dispute with Nigerian Communications Commission over unregistered SIM cards.
READ ALSO: Stop using unregistered SIM cards, NCC warns telecoms consumers
MTN, in its reaction, described the latest demands by Nigerian authorities as “regrettable and disconcerting.” The company said it will “continue to engage with the relevant authorities on all these matters, and we remain resolute that MTN Nigeria has not committed any offences and will vigorously defend its position.”
The Attorney General notified MTN that his office made a high-level calculation that MTN Nigeria should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers over the last 10 years, a statement signed by the Public Relations Manager, MTN Nigeria Limited, Funso Aina, stated.
However, MTN has refuted the Federal Government’s claim of $2 billion tax arrears, saying an initial assessment of the full period indicated that total payments made to the tax authorities in regard to these foreign imports and payments aggregated to $700 million, insisting it had settled all taxes under scrutiny.
Speaking on the Attorney General’s demand notice for historical tax obligations, MTN Corporate Relations Executive, Tobe Okigbo, said, “MTN has conducted a detailed review of these claims and provided evidence of tax remittance to the Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s notice indicates that he is rejecting this evidence.
READ ALSO: MTN: Reps summon Minister over N1.04trn fine
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
$8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN31st August 2018
-
MTN Nigeria denies CBN claims on illegal repatriation of $8.1b30th August 2018
-
CBN’s new lending policy for agric, manufacturing sectors30th August 2018
Latest
FG demands fresh $2bn tax from MTN, as firm faults request— 5th September 2018
The firm added that its total payment of around $700 million over the 10-year period fully settled the amount owed under the taxes in question. Chinenye Anuforo Despite last week’s heavy sanction in which South African telecoms giant, MTN Group, was ordered to refund a whopping $8 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria for illegal…
-
Monguno’s timely warning on 2019 general election— 5th September 2018
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno’s warning to all security agencies not to compromise the forthcoming 2019 general election is timely. The security chief, who gave the warning at the recent meeting of the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja, said that government will sanction any security agency that aid or abet…
-
Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA— 4th September 2018
NAN The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday said it would deliver the Air Transport Licence (ATL) and the Aircraft Operators Certificate (AOC) to the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, in the next 90 days. The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Muktar Usman, who announced this at a news conference in Lagos, said the proposed December…
-
France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents— 4th September 2018
NAN France will continue to partner with Nigeria to boost visual arts and development of young talents, by providing the platform for young Nigeria artist at the international market. Ms Damilola Ayodeji, Information Officer of France Embassy to Nigeria, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja. She said that as part of the Institute Francais…
-
Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill— 4th September 2018
NAN The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) bill. The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill at the plenary, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) and seconded by Mr Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma). Balarabe-Abdullahi said that…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply