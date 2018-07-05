The Sun News
MEDICAL

FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad

— 5th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed dismay at the rate Nigerians travel abroad in search of healthcare delivery without considering the resources the country has to cure their ailments.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said this when he received executives of the Association Biomedical Engineers and Technologist, in Abuja.

The minister, however, insisted that Nigerians should rather patronise the country’s healthcare delivery facilities.

He maintained that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has made the country’s medical system more formidable and accessible to various communities including the penniless.

Onu also urged the association to work towards making the health sector attractive where people from other parts of the world would come for patronage.

According to the minister, “Nigeria is endowed with enough biomedical resources and personnel that could make Nigeria a health tourism destination of note that would attract patronage from all over the world.”

In his address, Engr. Prince Mbah, told the minister   about the recent meeting of the World Biomedical Association held, in Prague, Czech Republic, which was attended by the Association.

He added that the meeting looked at some issues affecting the biomedical engineering profession in Africa like networking, education, research and innovation and biomedical healthcare.

