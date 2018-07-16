– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security
16th July 2018 - Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump
16th July 2018 - Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
16th July 2018 - Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory
16th July 2018 - Lone accident claims 4 lives
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP
16th July 2018 - 2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.
16th July 2018 - Desert encroachment :  Kebbi govt, FUBK kicks off tree planting
16th July 2018 - Just now:  Army clarifies B’Haram attacks on troops in Borno 
Home / National / FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security
communal clashes

FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security

— 16th July 2018

Jude Okoro, Calabar

The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala local government area of Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi state.

The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities , but has far reaching consequences on food security in the country.

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ivara Esu, at the Government House in Calabar, yesterday , expressed federal government commitment and readiness in restoring peace and order between the two waring communities.

Dambazau, who said he is in the state to visit the affected area, interact with the people and get first hand information on the current state of things in Ukelle community, again expressed displeasure that the crisis which erupted over the struggle for land ownership had claimed many lives, destruction of farmlands and properties worth millions of naira lost.

He said: “Sometime ago, I was in Cross River where I visited the affected areas of the Wanikade and Wanihem communal crisis. I am here on another visit, on same issue. The Federal Government will not give up in ensuring that all these crises are brought to an end. We are determined to foster peace between the people of Ukelle and the Izzi.

“The crisis has affected the farming communities because the contending issue is land. We are exploring ways on how the conflict can be resolved. This crisis has far reaching consequences on food security in the country. The Federal Government is more concerned about the loss of lives, destruction of properties, markets and farmlands.

“We have come together with the Director General of National Boundary Commission, Dr Mohammed Ahmed, we are all heading to the affected area’’, he said.

He advised the state government to explore ways of curbing inter-state conflicts with a view of promoting national unity.

Earlier, Esu said expressed dismay that even when the two states signed a peace accord, the Ukelle people were attacked again after two days of the meeting.

He called on the National Boundary Commission to show more visible actions so that we can know clearly the areas we should enter and the one we should not.

“Some pillars have been removed; all these need to be put in place accordingly. Until this is done, people will still continue to claim areas that do not belong to them’’, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

communal clashes

FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security

— 16th July 2018

Jude Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala local government area of Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi state. The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities , but has far reaching consequences on food security in the country. Minister of…

  • Trump

    Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump

    — 16th July 2018

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja …says there might not be Nigeria after 2019 elections The Leadership and Accountability Initiative, a non governmental organization, has petitioned United States (US) President Donald Trump over political developments in the country, particularly in Ekiti state. The group which converged at the United States Embassy in Abuja, displayed banners with inscriptions…

  • Okorocha

    Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone

    — 16th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has waved aside  insinuations that he is  in conflict with ministers and leaders from the Southeast zone. Highlighting more on the speculations, governor Okorocha said that whatever he does in politics at the moment is borne out of his genuine concern for the future of the Igbo nation and…

  • aciident

    Lone accident claims 4 lives

    — 16th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎A lone accident has claimed the lives of four persons, including a baby, after vehicle reportedly plunged into a river at the boundary between Edo and Ondo States. A female was said to have survived with injuries. The accident involving a green Toyota Sienna was said to have occurred at the Ofosu…

  • Sheriff

    2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group

    — 16th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019 has explained that appointment of former National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as its Director General was to complement the work of the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. ‎The group,  in a statement yesterday by its National Secretary, Kassim Muhammad…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share