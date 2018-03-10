FG cuts down rice importation to boost agric – Buhari

Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari, said his administration has cut down rice importation into Nigeria to about 90 percent with a view to encouraging mass production of the highly demanded commodity in the country.

He explained that the money saved from the importation would be invested in the agricultural sector to create employment opportunity for Nigerian youths and to hasten economic recovery of the country.

Buhari disclosed this on Friday in Jos while commissioning Plateau State Tractor ownership scheme at new Government House, Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

“My administration has cut down the importation of rice up to about 90 percent in the country and the money saved will be used to improve the agricultural sector to create employment opportunity for the youths and for wealth creation in the country.”

He urged farmers in Plateau State to maintain the tractors and use them to produce sufficient food that will feed the nation.

“These tractors can serve several generations if maintained by the farmers, but they can pack up within few years if they are not adequately maintained by those who are going to use them.”

Governor Simon Lalong said his administration expended N14, 000, 000 in the procurement of each of the tractors for onward distribution to farmers in the state.

“The Farmers Cooperative Society identified lack of modern farm tools as major impediment towards productivity and returns on farmers’ income and improved livelihood,” he said.

“Thus, in the year 2016, after negotiations between Hakar Engineering Ltd and PAFMCS, the state government was approached and accepted to facilitate the Tractor Ownership Scheme to enable interested farmers of the state to own tractors for efficient and effective farming operations across the three geo-political zones of the state.”

He said the scheme, which is expected to last for 36 months, from flag-off and commencement, has enormous benefits for all the partners involved.