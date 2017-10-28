The Sun News
Latest
28th October 2017 - Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs
28th October 2017 - FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox
28th October 2017 - Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property
28th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA
28th October 2017 - The 5 laws dad gave me – Elvina Ibru
28th October 2017 - How to make your woman reach orgasm
28th October 2017 - Being a Dad : How to help your children understand death
28th October 2017 - Being a MOM : What to do when you don’t like your child’s best friend
28th October 2017 - Check the ugly trade in children
28th October 2017 - How to make most delicious scrambled egg
Home / National / FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox

FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox

— 28th October 2017

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has announced that additional six of the samples taken for testing from suspected cases of monkeypox have tested positive.

These include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states; one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory. With these newly confirmed cases, there are nine correctly diagnosed cases of the disease in Nigeria. Ehanire who made the announcement in his office yesterday, further stated that investigations are on-going to see if any of the new cases has a link with the Bayelsa cluster, where the outbreak started.

He explained that the newly confirmed cases are patients already being managed by public health authorities and have been receiving appropriate clinical care from the onset of the illness.

Regardless, the minister called for calm among members of the public, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with the affected states to ensure case finding and the provision of treatment for those down with the disease.

He reiterated that monkeypox could be managed, adding that as frightening as the manifestation of the ailment may seem, no fatality has been recorded to date. As at October 25 a total of 94 suspected cases have been reported from 11 states, namely: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, only nine samples taken for investigation have returned positive.

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs

— 28th October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Ju’maat prayers with six state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The six governors, all from the north thereafter accompanied him to his residence where they met behind closed doors. Those in attendance included Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna);…

  • FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox

    — 28th October 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has announced that additional six of the samples taken for testing from suspected cases of monkeypox have tested positive. These include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states; one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory. With these…

  • Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

    — 28th October 2017

    There appears to be more troubles for fugitive former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as the Appeal Court on Friday ordered temporary forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government over his evasion of court summons to answer fraud charges. The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed by him, seeking…

  • Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA

    — 28th October 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Barely 21 days to the Anambra State governorship election, chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received a big boost, as the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, defected with about 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to…

  • Binatone unveils trade fair bonanza

    — 28th October 2017

    Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for a great time with a double bonanza of fabulous discounts of 10%, plus free gifts galore, with every purchase at this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair which will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square complex, Onikan, Lagos between November 3 and 12. The Managing Director of Binatone products…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share