Home / National / FG condemns Burkina Faso terrorist attack

FG condemns Burkina Faso terrorist attack

— 16th August 2017

…Commiserates with Sierra Leone over mudslide deaths

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the August 13, 2017, terrorist attack on the Aziz Café, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

This was even as it has commiserated with the Government of Sierra Leone over the deaths that occurred during the flooding and mudslides that occurred in the town of Regent.

In two separate statements made available to Daily Sun by the Public Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Government said it received with great sadness, reports of the gun attack on the Aziz Café on Sunday, August 13, 2017, leading to the loss of 18 lives, including a Nigerian, with several others injured.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, therefore conveys heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and the government and people of those countries whose nationals were also victims.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist acts against civilians, and reiterate our resolve to continue working in concert with peace-loving countries to eradicate the scourge in all its manifestations,” the statement read.

On the flooding and mudslides that led to deaths in the town of Regent, Sierra Leone, the federal government said it received with great sadness, news of the flooding and mudslides which resulted in the death of hundreds of people, with devastating loss of property.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, therefore conveys heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Sierra Leone on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims of this natural disaster, and we reiterate our solidarity with the Sierra Leoneans as rescue efforts progress,” the Federal Government said.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th August 2017 at 4:16 pm
    The political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria has till August 31. 2017 to hand over all the barracks in the God given Biafraland of the five south states to Biafran officers or face Biafran fire from September 2017. God Is With Us!!!

