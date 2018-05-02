FG condemns Adamawa bomb attacks, orders security beefed-up

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has described as ‘shocking and outrageous’ the suicide bomb attacks on a Mosque and a Market in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Workers’ Day.

It has, therefore, directed security agencies to take immediate steps to beef up security in Mubi and its environs, especially markets and places of worship.

This was even as it assured that the agencies were also working to apprehend the criminals behind this act and bring them to justice.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said, said “This desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable.”

In his condolences to the victims and their families and to the government and people of Adamawa State, the vice president commended the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

He said he has been in touch with the Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla and has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.