The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu
24th April 2018 - Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres
24th April 2018 - CAF President Ahmad congratulates Salah for PFA honour
24th April 2018 - NFF seals Eagles sponsorship deal with TVS
24th April 2018 - …As electoral committee commences work
24th April 2018 - Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job
24th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Igali thanks Govs Wike, Dickson for support
24th April 2018 - Sugar daddy row: Zuma’s new wife forced to quit job
24th April 2018 - Europe more divided than 10 years ago –Report
24th April 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo
Home / Business / FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu
kachikwu

FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu

— 24th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

As Nigerians continued to criticise Ministers and other government officials over their alleged absence at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit at the just concluded Spring Meetings of the World Bank Meeting in Washington DC, USA, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Monday, denied being in US as at the time of the meeting.

Kachikwu said he remained committed to delivering the major aspirations of the #7BigWins of which Business and Investment Drive is a key theme.

A statement by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Mr. Idang Alibi, said the Minister was not in the US as reported and was not billed to attend the summit.

He further explained that the Minister was in the United Kingdom where he had just concluded the facilitation of a key investment meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Royal Dutch Shell Plc, led by the CEO, Bernardus Van Beurden, in London.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II,  had on Saturday described as unacceptable,  the attitude of Nigerian ministers and governors who were billed to speak at a special function to attract investors to the country at the Nigerian house in Washington DC.

The event, the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018, was organised by the Nigerian embassy in conjunction with a private firm. The occasion tagged, “Nigeria is Open for Business” was designed to bring under one roof, decision makers from Nigeria, US officials, entrepreneurs, investors, chief executive officers of renowned corporations and their representatives, the academia and other interested individuals and groups.

The emir, who spoke with reporters after the session on Private Equity and Financing, chaired by Nigerian businessman, Mohammed Indimi, Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resource, expressed disappointed at the lack of interest exhibited by the Nigerian officials towards the event.
The programme of event had indicated that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Petroleum, Ibe Kwachukwu; Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Information, Lai Mohammed;  Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi; and Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, were all billed to address the gathering.

But none of the Ministers showed up as at lunch time when over 50 per cent of them should have spoken.

Emir Sanusi who was visibly angry said: “We had a meeting today with investors, we were supposed to start by 9am and we started at 10. When I came in they took me to the ambassadors office to sit down, when investors were waiting down there. We had a list of people who were to be there, vice president, minsters, some of them are in town, but they didn’t come. You invite top investors, your ministers are in Washington and they do not come to talk to the investors about Nigeria. That is not how you attract investors.’’

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

kachikwu

FG committed to strengthening oil, gas investments –Kachikwu

— 24th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu As Nigerians continued to criticise Ministers and other government officials over their alleged absence at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit at the just concluded Spring Meetings of the World Bank Meeting in Washington DC, USA, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Monday, denied being in US as at the time of…

  • Lagos

    Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres

    — 24th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Government has warned property owners not to convert their residential buildings into religious centres in order to avoid Land Use Charge fees. Buildings used for religious worship are exempted from paying land use charges. The government, which spoke through the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, accused many  landlords in the…

  • Herdsmen murder VILLAGE HEAD in Benue

    Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo

    — 24th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Sunday evening, ambushed and shot dead a Nigerian Army officer deployed to Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on special duty,  along Anyiin-Gbeji Road. The gunmen shot the soldier while on a commercial motorcycle. This was just as some suspected herdsmen attacked Doo Farms Limited,…

  • Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle

    — 24th April 2018

    • Organisers got 30m votes in finale Zika Bobby; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Miracle Igbokwe, for winning the third edition of Big Brother Naija, a reality show. Okorocha, in a congratulatory message contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo,…

  • World Book Day: Obaseki, Osinbajo harp on reading culture

    — 24th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja, with agency report Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the youths to leverage on the transformational power of books, in the quest to succeed in chosen endeavours. Obaseki made the call on the occasion of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated on April 23,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share