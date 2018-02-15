The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita
15th February 2018 - Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style
15th February 2018 - Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo
15th February 2018 - Taste of the humble pie
15th February 2018 - Tinubu’s tough job
15th February 2018 - Nigeria: Wired to malfunction
15th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
15th February 2018 - Save your child from measles
15th February 2018 - Why female genital cutting is bad –Otoide
15th February 2018 - Facts about banana
Home / Business / FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita

FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita

— 15th February 2018

…Says only 140 out of 290 deputy directors passed promotion exams

 Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured Nigerian civil servants that it is working assiduously to review the current minimum wage of N18,000 in the face of present realities. 

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who is one of the 30-member tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee for the negotiation of a new national minimum wage for the country, appointed last November, said a strong position paper was being fine-tuned for presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

She made this known yesterday in Abuja at the Second Permanent Secretaries’ Quarterly Breakfast meeting with the organised labour where she also pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to the welfare and provision of conducive working environment for workers.  

Oyo-Ita, also disclosed that only 140 out of over 290 deputy directors who sat for promotion examinations recently in the Federal Civil Service were succesful. 

She told the labour union leaders present at the meeting that the lingering issue of promotions for the 2014 batch of Directors in the administration cadre has also been resolved.  

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation added that the lifting of the court injunction also led to the conduct of examinations for 2015-2017 batch of Directors in the same cadre.  

“Over 290 deputy directors sat for the exams, out of which about 140 were successful. With this achievement, I am certain that going forward, the Civil Service will ventilate itself and officers will be rewarded for hard-work,” she said. 

Oyo-Ita said the resolution of the dispute would address the problem of dearth of Directors of Administration in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).  

Oyo-Ita acknowledged the direct support of President Buhari in resolving the issues, adding that departments which were hitherto manned by officers in acting capacity would now be manned by substantive directors.

She noted that the quarterly meeting at the instance of the permanent secretary, welfare service office, was a good opportunity to improve industrial relations, urging the labour leaders to fully explore the opportunity presented by the platform to resolve all burning issues in order to promote industrial harmony. 

“This meeting also affords the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation the opportunity to appraise labour about ongoing programme and activities, particularly as it relates to welfare of workers. The permanent secretary, service welfare office, has alerted me about some of the concerns of labour, which would be discussed at this forum,” she said.

“A number of these issues are already receiving the attention of my office.  Very dear to my heart is the issue of conducive work environment for staff. To achieve this, I have recently set up a Committee on Office Allocation and Expansion with focus on maintenance, rehabilitation and expansion of office allocations to MDAs,” she said.

Oyo-Ita assured that all issues agreed at the separate meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils I, II and II and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council meeting would be presented to the National Council on Establishment (NCE), which would meet shortly.

The Head of Service also disclosed that government, through the approval of President Buhari, is working vigorously on implementation of Group Life Insurance for workers. 

Deputy President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kiri Mohammed, in his remarks commended the Head of Service for the initiative aimed at creating industrial harmony. 

He, however, urged the Federal Government to address some of the teething challenges confronting the Service including succession crisis and the issue of conducive working environment.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita

— 15th February 2018

…Says only 140 out of 290 deputy directors passed promotion exams  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has assured Nigerian civil servants that it is working assiduously to review the current minimum wage of N18,000 in the face of present realities.  The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who is one of…

  • Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style

    — 15th February 2018

    Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita, a product of Chi Limited, is fast gaining acceptance with consumers across the country, who now consider the drink as part of their daily delight especially for special occasions. With a unique taste and distinct refreshment, Naija style, it has become a popular drink of choice because of its fruity…

  • Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo

    — 15th February 2018

    Nigerians in the Diaspora have been charged to bring their investments back to the country to uplift the economy and impact the lives of the citizens. The charge was made by Nigeria’s advertising czar and Chairman of Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, while expressing confidence in Nigeria’s future at the Nigerian-American Business Forum held…

  • Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks

    — 15th February 2018

    •In defiance of state anti-begging laws, alms-seekers take over Lagos roads, constituting nuisance to law-abiding residents Job Osazuwa A man who appeared to be in his early 40s ran after a yellow commercial bus, popularly known as danfo, that was in moving traffic at Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos. He showed a sense of urgency as…

  • Save your child from measles

    — 15th February 2018

    The role of vaccination, others Nkiru Odinkemelu In 2016, an easygoing Otodo-Gbame community, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, was thrown into shock over the death of 20 children, all showing the same symptoms before death. Unable to immediately fathom the cause of the deaths, initial reports attributed it to “a strange disease.” …

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share