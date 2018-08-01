– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, fans, celebrate him at 42
1st August 2018 - FG committed to improving Children Protection System
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP
1st August 2018 - Why I’m resigning from APC – Bolaji Abdullahi
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP
1st August 2018 - Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC
1st August 2018 - Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro
1st August 2018 - Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration
1st August 2018 - NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman
Home / National / FG committed to improving Children Protection System
CHILDREN

FG committed to improving Children Protection System

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has, again, reinterpreted its commitment to improving the Children Protection Systems (CPS) in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this recently, in Kano, at a high level interactive Social Policy Workshop on strengthening capacity that will ensure sustainable results for Children targeted programmes in Northern Nigeria.

The Workshop was organised by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) Nigeria for the 18 UNICEF Northern States where child poverty and disparity is high.

According to the ministry’s website, the minister said, “The issue of child wellbeing and development is central to our country’s economic development and as such, we must give priority to children in our planning and execution as failure to do so will have adverse consequences on them.”

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP

Explaining further, Mrs Ahmed said “Our children, who are often voiceless, have equal right to life of dignity; and they expect us to give them the platform to excel in life.

“Evidence has shown that there is the need for increase investment in the life of our children in Nigeria both at the Federal and states levels and also in partnership with the Private Sector and Civil Society Organisations.”

The minister described the meeting as part of efforts towards ensuring that the future investment in our children is not excluded in the rebuilding processes by the government agencies where child related issues are dominant.

She also told the participants that, the Federal Government was championing the process of aligning donor sponsored programmes with that of Federal Government so as to achieve continuity and inclusive delivery of Implementation.

The minister described the UNICEF 2018-2022 Country Programme as robust and inclusive in design and approach, which she said has rightly aligned with the strategic objectives of the country.

UNICEF Country’s Representative, Mr. Mohammed Malick Fall, also stated that the Investment in Children’s rights is an investments in their future and collective future of the country. “Children are the Future leaders and engines of the National economy,” he said.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHILDREN

FG committed to improving Children Protection System

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has, again, reinterpreted its commitment to improving the Children Protection Systems (CPS) in Nigeria. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this recently, in Kano, at a high level interactive Social Policy Workshop on strengthening capacity that will ensure sustainable results for Children targeted…

  • TAMBUWAL

    JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    Governor Aminu Tambhuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governor made the announcement in Sokoto, thereby ending weeks of speculations of his plan to leave the party that brought him to power. Recall that only on Tuesday, the Sokoto State…

  • Bolaji abdullahi

    Why I’m resigning from APC – Bolaji Abdullahi

    — 1st August 2018

    National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has formally resigned his appointment and membership of the party citing the usurpation of his role by subordinates and the constant attempt of the party leadership at second-guessing his actions as a result of his closeness to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.  “In…

  • KWARA

    JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    Twenty-three members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have announced their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers made their decisions know to newsmen, on Wednesday. This comes after the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed dumped the ruling party for the opposition party….

  • decreased

    Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Internet users in the country decreased to 102,805,122 million in June from the 103,152,726 million recorded in May. The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for June 2018 on its website on in Abuja. The data showed a decrease 347,604 subscribers in the country….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share