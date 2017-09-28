FG committed to end adult illiteracy

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has expressed concern over the level of illiteracy among Nigerians particularly adults, saying that it could be responsible for the communication gap and misunderstanding of its policies and programmes.

Government, however, disclosed that realistic roadmap was designed to tackle the issue, with the objective of reducing the number of adult illiterates in Nigeria to barest minimum.

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy (NMEC), Prof. Abba Haladu, whose agency would drive the implementation process, said staff were trained and equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to drive the implementation.

He had at a press conference in Abuja to herald the activities marking the 2017 International Literacy Day, presented the draft copy of the project plan.

He said the document was scrutinized by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, before the public presentation.

With emphasis on the theme of the 2017 edition, “Literacy in a Digital World,” he said digital integration was part of the plan because global operations were transformed by technology invasion.

He said: “The over-riding message is that we must harness the exponential benefits of ICT in our efforts to bring literacy to more people at a faster pace than ever at a cheaper cost.”