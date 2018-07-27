– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji
27th July 2018 - Tejuoso, Ogun APC trade blames
27th July 2018 - Soyinka set to unveil Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?
27th July 2018 - NDDC to provide more facilities for NYSC in Niger Delta          
27th July 2018 - Pakistan polls: Cricket hero Khan claims victory
27th July 2018 - Bayelsa: Army denies alleged abduction of PDP chieftain 
27th July 2018 - Floods from Laos dam collapse force evacuations in Cambodia
27th July 2018 - Why I want to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency – Okwara
27th July 2018 - Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide
27th July 2018 - Ethiopian Nile dam manager found dead in own car
Home / National / FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji
erosion

FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji

— 27th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The federal government, yesterday, commissioned a N263million erosion control projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in Karishi and Abaji.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who performed the inauguration said both projects were expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities.

He added that the age long problem of gully erosion and flooding in that part of the country could not  be overemphasised.

“Having successfully completed this projects, the living standard of the people in the communities would be enhanced.

This would at the same time reduce danger to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.”

READ ALSO NDDC to provide more facilities for NYSC in Niger Delta

In her address, EFO Permanent Secretary, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the project coordinator and consultant.

She maintained that the  inauguration and the handing over of the project to the benefitting community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community take over and exercise ownership over the project and ensure its maintenance and sustainability.

Also speaking, Project Manager, Katlego Engineering Ltd, Shittu Chidawa, said the overview of the project was based on the scope of the work, which includes the clearing of the site, artwork, backfilling and excavation. He also stressed that the road was in a very bad condition before the intervention of the EFO.

Chidawa added that during the implementation of the project, a total of 800 people were engaged from the host community,  within three to four months when the project was implemented.

He however urged the community to take ownership of the project and also desist from dumping refuse in the drainage.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

erosion

FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji

— 27th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The federal government, yesterday, commissioned a N263million erosion control projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in Karishi and Abaji. FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who performed the inauguration said both projects were expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities. He added…

  • TEJUOSO

    Tejuoso, Ogun APC trade blames

    — 27th July 2018

    …You’re betrayer –Party …You alienated me –Senator Moshood Adebayo, Lagos and Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the senator, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuosho, for his earlier announcement of defecting from the party, describing him as a betrayer . Tejuoso’s name was among those announced…

  • NIGER DELTA

    NDDC to provide more facilities for NYSC in Niger Delta          

    — 27th July 2018

    The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has promised to sustain its support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), especially in the area of providing facilities in the orientation camps in the Niger Delta region. NDDC Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Suleiman…

  • ARMY

    Bayelsa: Army denies alleged abduction of PDP chieftain 

    — 27th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has denied having a hand in the alleged abduction of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bibi Oweifa, in Bayelsa State. The army said its troops deployed for internal security operations do not engage in partisan politics as the rules of engagement for such operations are clearly spelt out…

  • IBE OKWARA

    Why I want to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency – Okwara

    — 27th July 2018

    Ibe Okwara is technocrat vying for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Sunday Ani Mr. Ibe Okwara, a technocrat is vying for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In 2016, he became a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share