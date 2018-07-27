FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Thursday, commissioned a N263 million erosion control projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in Karishi and Abaji.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who did the commissioning, said both projects were expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities.

He added that the age-long problem of gully erosion and flooding in that part of the country cannot be over-emphasised.

“Having successfully completed this projects, the living standard of the people in the communities would be enhanced.

“This would at the same time reduce danger to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.”

In her address, EFO Permanent Secretary, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the project coordinator and consultant who had worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule with very close monitoring and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO.

She maintained that the commissioning and the handing over of the project to the benefitting community was expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community take over and exercise ownership over the project and ensure its maintenance and sustainability.

Also speaking, Project Manager, Katlego Engineering Ltd, Shittu Chidawa, said the overview of the project was based on the scope of the work, which includes the clearing of the site, artwork, backfilling and excavation. He also stressed that the road was in a very bad condition before the intervention of the EFO.

Chidawa added that during the implementation of the project, a total of 800 people were engaged from the host community, within three to four months when the project was implemented.

He, however, urged the community to take ownership of the project and also desist from dumping refuse in the drainage.