FG commissions Maska Earth dam

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has commissioned the reconstructed Maska Earth Dam at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, built in 1996.

The dam was executed by the Ecological Fund Office aim at providing water for agriculture and cattle rearing.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, noted that the project would also address the decay and degradation of the dam that provided water for agricultural and other purposes for the communities.

“The overall objective of the dam construction is to increase the capacity of the dam to provide adequate water for farming and grazing purposes,” he said.

Adamu explained that the reconstructed project was to fulfill the promise of the present administration, stressing that no part of the country will suffer neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“The completion of this project has also underscored government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling environmental problems in our country” he said.

He, however, charged members of the community to ensure proper management of the dam, to avoid destruction.

In his remarks, Deputy Director, Ecological Fund Office, Mr. Awwal Sani said the dam was first constructed in 1996 and started the reconstruction process in 2017.

The project is expected to serve communities in Katsina, Dutsinma, Charanchi, Kankia, Bindawa and Kurfi local government areas in Katsina State with potable water.