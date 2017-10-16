The Sun News
FG commends Ogun on agriculture policies

FG commends Ogun on agriculture policies

— 16th October 2017

The Federal Government has commended the Ogun State government for keying into its agricultural policies especially in the areas of cassava and rice value chain development programme.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Quality Control, Mrs. Hectar Akani, gave the commendation at the 2017 National Trade Promotion and Knowledge Fair held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The minister said the objective of the fair was in line with the Federal Government’s plan to boost agricultural market and increase waste to wealth through cassava value chain.

In his address, the host, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who was also represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, said the theme of the Fair “Market and Product Development for Competitive Rice and Cassava Value Chains” was in consonance with State’s agenda of improved agricultural production.

According to him, value chain is a topical issue in sustaining agriculture and the state would leave no stone unturned towards promoting it.

He added: “The issue of agricultural value chain has become topical in the promotion of sustainable agriculture in Nigeria. Agricultural activities should not stop at production level. Consideration should be given to processing and marketing as it prolongs the shelf life of products and guarantee good reward for farmers effort.”

The governor gave assurance that the state would continue to support and inculcate the agricultural policies of the Federal Government, especially in areas of it had comparative advantage towards ensuring food sufficiency and provision of raw materials for industries.

On his part, the National Programme Coordinator for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr. Ameh Onoja, commended the state government on its support for Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), while he canvassed a uniform unit of measurement across the state.

