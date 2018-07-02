FG charges girl-child to embrace Science Education

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, described as ‘almost invisible’ the efforts of female students in science education and challenged them to promote their representation in scientific and technological leadership.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, gave the charge when he received the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), in Abuja.

Onu said coupled with the fact that women constitute more than half of the country’s population, it was imperative to take as a major assignment to catch girls young and impart the importance of science and technology in them.

The minister, while pondering the need for female participation in scientific innovation, said the government was working out a programme to get many female students to study science and mathematics.

Said he, “The phase of women in science is a very important phase for us to show our children in primary and secondary school that it is extremely important to have our young girls take to Science and mathematics.

“We’ve taken this as a major assignment to catch them young and appreciate the importance of science so that when they become older we would be able to produce a scientist that can give us a noble prize in science,” Onu said.