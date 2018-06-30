FG’s cattle ranching initiative

However, the ranching initiative is trailed by criticisms of many stakeholders across the country. The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum had objected to the plan to spend public funds to build ranches for cattle breeders. While the group commended the government for embracing ranching, it also pointed out that cattle rearing is a private business that is profit oriented. Following the mounting criticisms against using public money to build ranches for cattle breeders, the Federal Government came up with an explanation that the planned cattle ranches to be built by the federal government and the selected states across the country are not solely for Fulani herdsmen alone. Government said that the ranches will be for any individual, who is interested in grazing his cattle in any of the facilities in the 10 states where the pilot scheme will commence.