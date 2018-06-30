FG’s cattle ranching initiative— 30th June 2018
The Federal Government has proposed the setting up of ranches in 10 states of the federation in a bid to find a lasting solution to the intractable farmers/herders clashes, which have heightened the nation’s security challenges in recent times. The states are Oyo, Benue, Edo, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba and Zamfara.
Announcing this in Abuja, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, the Secretary to the National Economic Council’s subcommittee on National Livestock Transformation Plan, said that the project which is planned as a joint effort between the Federal Government and the collaborating states would gulp N70billon in the first three years and about N179 billion by the end of the first ten years.
According to Kwasari, the “ranch design has been proposed in models of various sizes clustered in 94 locations in the 10 pilot states” This, he said, would involve ranch models of 30, 60, 150 and 300 cows sited in locations within grazing reserves. He also explained that the ranches would ultimately expand to provide integrated solutions that would include basic amenities and infrastructure for the occupants.
However, the ranching initiative is trailed by criticisms of many stakeholders across the country. The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum had objected to the plan to spend public funds to build ranches for cattle breeders. While the group commended the government for embracing ranching, it also pointed out that cattle rearing is a private business that is profit oriented. Following the mounting criticisms against using public money to build ranches for cattle breeders, the Federal Government came up with an explanation that the planned cattle ranches to be built by the federal government and the selected states across the country are not solely for Fulani herdsmen alone. Government said that the ranches will be for any individual, who is interested in grazing his cattle in any of the facilities in the 10 states where the pilot scheme will commence.
No doubt, the farmers/herders crises have degenerated over the years and led to loss of lives and properties. This can explain why some Nigerians see the ranching initiative as another cattle colony in disguise. And that is the more reason some people are opposed to it. The lingering problem of the herders/farmers clashes would not just go away like that without workable solutions.
To make the plan succeed, it should not be made to give advantage to certain group of people or tailored to enable one group to take over other people’s lands as being mooted in some quarters. The government can learn from the experiences of countries where ranching is in practice.
It is not in doubt that ranching remains the solution to the frequent herdsmen/ farmers clashes in some parts of the country. But the issue of the Federal Government’s financial involvement in the project, which ought to be a private business, should be further interrogated and streamlined.
Fierce critics of the project are opposed to government’s financing of such a private business. But from what can be gleaned from the plan, participation in the ranching initiative is not limited to any one ethnic stock or region. It could be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders involved if well planned and executed.
Ranching will eliminate open cattle grazing, which is the main cause of frequent clashes between herdsmen and local farmers.
Therefore, let all the stakeholders hold a dialogue on all the contentious issues and possibly resolve them. Interestingly, a pilot scheme offers room for adjustments and corrections. The federal government should do a rethink concerning its financial involvement in the project.
Like other businesses, those involved in cattle rearing should be the ones that should finance the building of ranches for their cattle. Government can assist them in the process where necessary through loans.
This so called FG’s Cattle Ranching Initiative is nothing but a part of a grand plan of the Fulani
Caliphate of Sokoto,to Islamization our fatherland and to make Nigeria their Usman Dan Fodio
Estate.The Fulani Caliphate of Sokoto wants to take over our ancestral lands.
Come to think about it,the FG want to ranch Fulani Zebu Cows.
But what about ranching our native Igbo Cows too?
As a matter of fact,what is currently going on ,vis-a -vis the pogroms and ethnic cleansings of Indigenous (native) Nigerians of Middle Belt by the Fulani muslim alien sojourners of the North,is exactly what Mallam Muhammadu Buhari,had promised the late Governor of Oyo State,Dr. Lam Adesine.
As of then,the brave farmers of Oyo State had taken up arms and routed Fulani Cattle Drivers,who had invaded their farms, devastating their farmlands and crops.
Mallam Muhammadu Buhari then the President of MACBAN, led a delegation of MACBAN Chieftains to Oyo State.He threatened the Governor and promised that one day.his Fulani Cattle Driver Folks,will occupy and take over the lands all over Nigeria as their grazing lands.
To fulfill that Buhari’s promise to Governor Lam Adesine,the MACBAN (Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigerian) of which today, President Buhari is one of its Grand Patron,has already deployed Sheikhs in every State of the South to head the planned ranches all over the country.
In the future,the Sheikhs will be Emirs of the new Fulani settlements all over the country.
The Fulanis and their Hausa/Kanuri muslim hanger-ons and mongrels curretly control all the Institutions in the polity.They also own 83% of the oil wells in our Southern back-yards,fishing ponds and waters.
By de facto,our Fatherland today, is indeed an Usman Dan Fodio Estate of the Fulani alien sojourners of the North.
The Troglodytes,so called Bororos,Falata,Fula,Fulani or Fulbe,whichever; are nomore Nigerians than the Boers of South African.
Apartheid is nomore in South Africa.
The Fulanis must be compelled to bury their pipe dreams of Islamizing our Fatherland and making
Nigeria their Usman Dan Fodio Estate.
If the the Buhari’s APC led Government ignores the call for a restructuring of the country and instead heads for a new Presidential Election next year 2019,we Biafrans will not only boycott the Presidential Election,but we shall renew our Independence from Nigeria and take our legitimate case to the UN and other appropriate World Organizations.
We are Christians and we can no longer afford to live under our current Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony and the barbaric Sharia-jurisprudence thereof.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!