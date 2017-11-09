The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission
9th November 2017 - Bone tumor: Hong Kong medicine scholars develop innovative
9th November 2017 - Ambode in Badagry, commissions High, Magistrate courts, others
9th November 2017 - Trump presses China on North Korea, trade
9th November 2017 - INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa
9th November 2017 - Aregbesola tasks private varsities on research, wealth creation
9th November 2017 - PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people
9th November 2017 - JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos
9th November 2017 - IGP, senators in heated argument
9th November 2017 - Biafra: IPOB faults Financial Times report
Home / National / FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission

FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission

— 9th November 2017

ederal Government has requested the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to pass a resolution to create Commission for Global Youth Engagements within the organisation.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, made the request on Thursday at the ongoing 39th Session of General Conference of UNESCO in Paris.

Dalung said the proposed commission would help to practically engage youths into activities of UNESCO and build their confidence in the international system.

The minister faulted the present UNESCO model of engaging youths, describing it as ‘‘theoretical and sermonising.

“We believe the world should move from sermonising youth issues to practical engagements.

“The UN has been sermonising for 72 years on youth issues and there is no single commission established in the UN to address the issues.

“What the youth needs today is not preaching, not conferences and lectures but guaranteed
future.

“The only way they can do that is to engage them, give them sense of belonging, build confidence in them and give them access to participation.

“Once that is achieved, the youth will begin to identify with it and mobilise themselves, believing that there is hope in the future.”

In achieving this, the minister called on the UN body to adopt the Nigeria National Youth Parliament (NYP) model of youth engagement.

He said “the NYP is a platform that provides opportunities for youths to participate in governance, decision making and to acquire experience in governance.’’

Dalung said that the NYP which was established by the Nigerian Government in 2008 had helped to build political leaders for the country and beyond.

“The first Speaker of the NYP is today the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

“The second Speaker was a National Youth Leader of the PDP, while the Chief Whip was elected the Chairperson of Commonwealth Youth Forum.

“We have so many members of NYP that by virtue of their participation are now actively involved in politics.”

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Tony Anwuka, also in Paris, presided over a meeting of the Commonwealth Education Ministers at the UNESCO General Session.

Mr.sMariam Katagum, the Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, is the Chairperson of the Commonwealth group.

At the end of the meeting, Anwuka told NAN that the meeting discussed the 20th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers scheduled to hold in Fiji from February 19 to February 23, 2018.

He said the conference would advance the attainment of inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all across the commonwealth. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission

— 9th November 2017

ederal Government has requested the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to pass a resolution to create Commission for Global Youth Engagements within the organisation. The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, made the request on Thursday at the ongoing 39th Session of General Conference of UNESCO in Paris. Dalung said…

  • Ambode in Badagry, commissions High, Magistrate courts, others

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in Badagry, inaugurates state Oil Producing Areas Committee (Badagry Local Government) members, commissions State High/Magistrate Court House and newly constructed 8- block of classrooms and set of furniture Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs…

  • Trump presses China on North Korea, trade

    — 9th November 2017

    US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, pressed China to do more on the North Korean nuclear issue and said bilateral trade had been unfair to the United States. Trump, however, praised President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China would be more open to foreign firms. On North Korea, Trump said China could fix the problem quickly…

  • INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa

    — 9th November 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, on Thursday, it had so far registered 104, 805 voters in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Bayelsa State. The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Clement Oha disclosed this in an interview, in Yenagoa. Oha explained that 68, 825 voters were registered in the first…

  • Aregbesola tasks private varsities on research, wealth creation

    — 9th November 2017

    Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, on Thursday, advised private universities in the country to make their mark in research and development. Aregbesola, who gave the advice at the 10th convocation lecture of Lead City University, Ibadan, said that: “it is the critical areas of intellectual needs”. The lecture was entitled “Evolution of Private Universities…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share