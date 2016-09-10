The Sun News
FG can't train rescued Chibok girls in U.S –Minister
Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

FG can’t train rescued Chibok girls in U.S –Minister

— 10th September 2016

From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri

The Federal Government has said it cannot afford the cost of training 10 Chibok girls taken to the United States by some individuals and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) but now stranded.
The 10 girls were among the 57 schoolgirls accounted to have escaped from Boko Haram few days after their abduction by the insurgents on April 14, 2014.
Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aishatu Alhassan told newsmen at a briefing in Maiduguri yesterday that her ministry was inundated with requests to intervene in the academic careers of the 15 Chibok girls taken to the US by some individuals and NGOs with the consent of their parents.
“These girls were among those that escaped from Boko Haram after their abduction. Those who took them to the U.S did so, on a private arrangement. The Federal Government was not involved and we learnt these girls weren’t going to school over there. We waded in when we learnt the girls were being used to solicit for donations in the U.S.
“This prompted the president to permit me to meet with their parents to discuss the way forward because I have told them the reality on ground now; that this government cannot afford the cost of their studies in the U.S now in view of the present economic reality,” Alhassan told newsmen shortly after meeting with the parents in Maiduguri Government House on Thursday night.
She said her interactions with the parents and guardians of Chibok girls revealed that a total of 15 Chibok girls were taken to the U.S aftermath of the 2014 abduction. “From my discussions with the parents, I discovered five who had gone earlier to the U.S are getting along with their studies while the Murtala Foundation (named after the late Head of State, Gen Murtala Mohammed), has agreed to sponsor five,” she explained. She said two out of the remaining five girls were with a white man, while three are with a lawyer who had written the Federal Ministry of Women affairs, informing it of the girls condition.
She said government could not finance their education because of the current economic condition, but assured it would facilitate sponsorship through some NGOs and international donors.

Uche Atuma

  1. Imo Chukwuemeka 10th September 2016 at 9:23 pm
    There is GOD ooooooo. Who took them to USA? From where did that NGO pick these girls? What about others? GOD is watching.

Healths

Nigeria: Rising tales of suicide… and its attempts

— 10th September 2016

*Some say economic hardship is beginning to take its toll *Expect more – Psychologist, others By VINCENT KALU Some Nigerians are now embracing suicide which is considered a taboo or anathema in African societies as short cut to end their supposed lives of hard ship and economic nightmares. With this, their supposed misery and suffering…

  • Dump of baby

    SHOCKING

    — 10th September 2016

    *Concern over rising cases of baby dumping in Kaduna *I have six in my care – District head From Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Non-Governmental Organization, Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), has raised the alarm over increasing cases of dumping of new live-births by unknown women in Kaduna State. It says there is need for…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG can’t train rescued Chibok girls in U.S –Minister

    — 10th September 2016

    From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri The Federal Government has said it cannot afford the cost of training 10 Chibok girls taken to the United States by some individuals and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) but now stranded. The 10 girls were among the 57 schoolgirls accounted to have escaped from Boko Haram few days after their abduction…

  • Chief-Uwazurike

    Biafra sovereignty not negotiable –Uwazuruike

    — 10th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday said that crude oil was the beginning and the end of one Nigeria, saying that if the Hausa owned the crude oil, Ndigbo would have been pushed out of Nigeria many years ago. Uwazuruike was reacting to President Muhammadu…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    Edo guber: Civil society groups slam INEC

    — 10th September 2016

    The Situation Room, a coalition of over 20 civil society groups, on Friday said it was “deeply dismayed” at the postponement of the gubernatorial elections in Edo State. The Independent National Electoral Commission announced on Thursday that the election, previously scheduled to hold on September 10, would be postponed until September 28 in line with…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole-Headline-Story-Today-1

    Edo guber: EU election monitors express concern

    — 10th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The representatives of the European Union (EU) and the British Council, have urged stakeholders in the rescheduled Edo State gubernatorial election to embrace peace. Mr. Ben James, Political Counsel at the British High Commission and Mr Richard Young, Deputy Head of Delegation, EU, made the appeal yesterday during a courtesy visit…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: INEC under fire

    — 10th September 2016

    *Voters accuse electoral umpire of compromise By Tony Osauzo, Benin, Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, TUNDE THOMAS, Lagos and TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The conduct of the much-awaited Edo State governorship election earlier scheduled for today has ended as an anti-climax, with the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), re-affirming the date for the election…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims

    — 10th September 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Beleaguared family of Ifeanyi Agbo, attacked late last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ndiagu Attakwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has  disclosed reasons the home has been desolate, saying, the family members injured in the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital. A relation told…

  • Pro Bifria

    MASSOB, IPOB blast Aduwo over comment on Biafra

    — 10th September 2016

    From JEFF AMECHI AGBODO, Onitsha and GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have condemned the statement by former Chief of Naval Staff, Akin Aduwo that Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators were still driving the struggle because they were ignorant of history…

  • Aduwo

    BIAFRA NOT IN IGBO’S INTEREST – EX-NAVAL CHIEF, AKIN ADUWO

    — 10th September 2016

    *Says restructuring ‘ll save Nigeria from break-up Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Akintunde Aduwo (retd) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore the increasing calls for restructuring of the country. Making the appeal in an interview with SATURDAY SUN, the former Naval Chief, said restructuring can’t lead to the break-up of the country…

