FG calls for partnership to sustain malaria treatment in Nigeria

The Federal Government on Monday called for stronger partnership between the private sector and the National Malaria Elimination Programme for sustainable and continuous access to Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT) treatment in the country.

The National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Audu Mohammed made the call at a media chat in Abuja.

Mohammed, who was represented by Dr Perpetua Uhomoibhi, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NMEP, said that malaria was a problem that required a multi-pronged approach.

He said that the ACT medicines with the green leaf logo were being distributed through the public, private organisations and not for profit organisations in Nigeria to ensure affordability and accessibility.

He therefore called for more awareness in the fight against malaria in Nigeria.

Dr Godwin Ntadom, Head, Case Management Branch, National Malaria Elimination Programme, noted that not all fevers where symptoms of malaria

“Malaria is one of the so many conditions that will lead to fever in an individual.

“So you need to run a test. Every individual presenting symptoms of malaria or fever must be tested before you give them anti-malaria drugs when they test positive,’’ Ntadom said.

He stressed that drugs such as Chloroquine, Halfan and Fansider were no longer recommended for the treatment of malaria due to their ineffectiveness.

“ACT treatment is the best malaria medicines and Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) is one of the best diagnostic tools available for testing both for family and community use.

“ It is a one-step procedure where you just take blood, using a pin prick and apply it to the cassette and it gives you a positive result.

“When you see one line it means negative but when there are two lines it means positive,” he said.

Mrs Itohowo Uko, Head of Advocacy, communication and social mobilization, NMEP, said that eliminating malaria required a prompt approach and everybody must play a part even at the household level. (NAN)