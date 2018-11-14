Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, stated that it has borrowed $495 million from the World Bank for the implementation of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria Project (TRIMING).

Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, who stated this while reeling out his achievements as minister in Abuja, explained that the project involves the rehabilitation/expansion of about 42,000ha of irrigation land under the first phase to be completed 2022.

According to him, “the World Bank is supporting the implementation of TRIMING with a credit facility of $495 million.”

Adamu further gave reasons why his administration has initiated only two projects in three years, stating that the decision was for him to complete projects abandoned by his predecessors before embarking on new ones.

The completed projects are Dukku regional water supply and Kazaure water supply in Gombe and Jigawa states respectively.

“We committed to completing all ongoing viable projects in the ministry to drive optimism benefits from government’s investments. It is instructive to note that since the inception of this administration, my ministry has initiated only two new major projects. This underscores our emphasis on completion of the numerous ongoing and abandoned projects we inherited,” he added.

The Minister, however, lamented that out of the 12,220 megawatts of hydro power which the country is blessed with, only 1,930mw has been developed at Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro Dams.

While signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the take over of the Farin Ruwa Dam from the government of Nasarawa State, Adamu stressed that the decision was for the government to expedite completion and put it to good use.

On his part, Nasawara State Governor, Tanko Al’Makura, pledged his administration’s willingness to fast-tract the process by submitting relevant documents to the Federal Government.

“It is a commendable step by the government and we promise to support the government for speedy completion. Nasarawa government will keep the terms of agreement by handing over relevant documents,” he stated.