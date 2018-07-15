– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs
15th July 2018 - Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi
15th July 2018 - ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity
15th July 2018 - Mandzukic and Peristic fit to start World Cup final for Croatia,Mbappe makes history
15th July 2018 - Stefan Effenberg: I’d prefer Mario Mandzukic over Neymar
15th July 2018 - Why the World Cup Final is the biggest match in sport today
15th July 2018 - Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect
15th July 2018 - Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa
15th July 2018 - Buhari’s opposition to restructuring
15th July 2018 - Political merchants
Home / National / FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs
WORKERS

FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs

— 15th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government will be begin to verify in the next two weeks, over 330,820 employees in 486 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) being paid salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System  (IPPIS) Platform.

The employees to be verified in the exercise, which begins, on Monday, are those that have completed their update on the on-line verification portal.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, disclosed this at a press briefing on the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Verification Exercise scheduled to hold nationwide.

She explained that the online data update started in April 2017, more than 15 months ago to give ample opportunity for all Personnel to log in and carry out their data update. “Those who fail to carry out the on-line update are therefore excluded from this verification exercise,” she warned.

Oyo-Ita said the exercise is in fulfillment of one of the cardinal principles of the introduction of the IPPIS programme which is “blocking loopholes and discouraging corruption in the administration of Personnel Records, it is important that the HR information on the IPPIS Portal be cleaned up with a view to having credible data for both payroll and personnel administration and analysis.

“The upcoming verification exercise is therefore to authenticate documents of the individual employees of the Federal Government and the procedure is that every employee will present themselves for screening and the documents scanned into the system.

“At the end of the verification exercise, discrepancies will be resolved to ensure that what is finally uploaded into the IPPIS platform has high level of data integrity.

“The Verification exercise  shall commence on monday the 16th July, 2018 with the Core MDAs i.e. the Ministries, Offices and scheduled Commissions and it is expected to be completed in two weeks.

“All the concerned MDAs are to cooperate with the verifiers by providing enabling environment for the successful conduct of the exercise according to the circulated time table.

“Verification of the other MDAs not covered in the first phase shall be covered in the first phase. Finally, the verified data will be migrated to the database of the IPPIS platform. This is expected to pave the way for the automated HR processes.”

Oyo-Ita advised all Federal Government employees to partake in the verification exercise as the process is on to capture even those that are hospitalized and those that are outside the country.

“The consequence of non- compliance is having your data deleted from the Federal Government Employee Database. The HR module will increase productivity and improve transparency within the public service such that there is Employee Traceability, Personnel data Integrity, Transaction accountability, Process delivery, and Planning Database,” she said.

The Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information (IPPIS) is one of the Federal Government Public Service Reforms initiatives which commenced in the year 2006 with a view to attaining transparency, accuracy, safety and reliability in the management of Personnel Records while also curtailing avoidable excesses in Personnel Costs.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 12 July, 2017 approved the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The 2017 2020 FCSSIP has eight (8) priority areas identified and selected based on their potential for impact and relevance to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) implementation roles of the OHCSF.

The OHCSF in the bid to commence the implementation of the eight Priority areas has constituted the Project Management Teams for each of the eight priority areas, provided a project management office, commenced sensitization of stakeholders within the Service, engaged multilateral/development partners and some private sector partners. The overall objective of the IPPIS Project Management Team is to “Accelerate roll-out of the full implementation of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Human Resource module”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WORKERS

FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs

— 15th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will be begin to verify in the next two weeks, over 330,820 employees in 486 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) being paid salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System  (IPPIS) Platform. The employees to be verified in the exercise, which begins, on Monday, are those that have completed…

  • FAYEMI

    Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi

    — 15th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Odogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr.  Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in the state. In a congratulatory message by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party enthused that APC’s victory  in the election…

  • Fayemi

    Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect

    — 15th July 2018

    WOLE BALOGUN and OLUSEYE OJO, Ado Ekiti Governor-elect of Ekiti State in the Saturday governorship poll in the state polled 197,459 to defeat Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. According to the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), and Vice-Chancellor, University…

  • MARAFA

    Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa

    — 15th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senator Kabiru Marafa, who represents Zamfara Central in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), which is handling the second phase of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the lawmaker who is gunning for the…

  • RESTRUCTURING NIGERIA

    Buhari’s opposition to restructuring

    — 15th July 2018

    Presidnt Muhammadu Buhari’s latest attempt to ridicule and abort the idea of a restructured Nigeria came last week when a delegation of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers and Delta State leaders paid him a courtesy visit. The President, it appears, seizes every opportunity to lambast and denigrate the advocates of the political restructuring of the country….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share