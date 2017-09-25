The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges
25th September 2017 - Pride, cause of CCC crisis –Owodunni.
25th September 2017 - Youths peition Makarfi on Ekiti Assembly member’s suspension
25th September 2017 - Why I want to be PDP chairman –Daniel
25th September 2017 - Obiano: A view from the outside
25th September 2017 - In Nigeria, the poor is subsidising the rich –Yusuf
25th September 2017 - Electoral reform will not work without punishing electoral offenders -Igini
25th September 2017 - Chukwukelu Esther Ugomma 09078856960
25th September 2017 - Poly lecturers mull strike over N20bn arrears, others
25th September 2017 - FG develops detection system to track stolen oil
Home / Cover / National / FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges

FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges

— 25th September 2017

Federal Controller of Works, Godwin Ekes, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has begun emergency and remedial repairs of some major roads and bridges in Lagos State.

Eke told newsmen in Lagos that some of the bad roads required urgent attention and that the federal government is determined to make all federal roads across the country motorable.

He said repair work on some of the roads have been completed while others are still ongoing.

The controller explained that remedial work on both carriageways of Apongbon Bridge undulations had been completed.

According to him, the repair work was completed speedily because the contractors worked at night.

He identified the ongoing emergency repair projects as repairs on Ijora Causeway, Ijora Flyover (East Link), Funsho Williams Avenue, replacement of 1 N (one number) expansion joint on Eko Bridge, Costain Roundabout to Eko Bridge Ramp and Costain to Iganmu Bridge (Orile Bound).

Some others are Funsho Williams Bridge to Alaka, Carter Bridge Roundabout to LAWMA Junction (Eko Bridge bound Carriageway), Herbert Macaulay Way (Jibowu Junction to Adekunle Junction) and Outer Marina to Ahmadu Bellow Way (from Apongbon Bridge to Bonny Camp).

Also listed are Falomo Roundabout through Kingsway Road to Osbourne Road, Apapa Road to Western Avenue (between Iganmu Bridge Ramp and Western Avenue Bridge Ramp (Alaka bound carriageway), Apapa Road towards Iganmu Bridge (Orile bound) which were receiving attention.

According to Eke, also undergoing repairs are Ijora Olopa to Ijora7Up (beside Oloye Nursery and Primary School, Ijora Olopa bound), Alaka to Apongbon through Eko Bridge (both carriageways) and Onikan Junction through Independent Bridge to Apongbon Bridge (Apongbon bound).

Other roads being refurbished are Lagos Island/General Hospital to Apongbon; Onikan/Lagos Island to Apongbon through Apongbon Bridge/CMS (CMS bound); Eko Bridge approach to Ijora; Ijora to Apapa Road through underneath Iganmu flyover (Costain bound) and the National Theatre Train Station to Costain (Costain bound).

He said the government was working assiduously to conclude plans for other roads not yet captured.

He, therefore, appealed to Lagos state residents to be patient with the government as repair work would soon reach those roads not captured earlier.

“Due to paucity of funds government cannot repair all the roads at the same time,” he said.

Earlier, the controller had said the bids for the repair of the Apapa Oshodi/Tin Can Island Road was passing through the procurement process and that government was planning to reconstruct the network of roads on the Apapa/Tin Can Island/Oshodi road corridor to reduce congestion to the barest minimum.

“We will carry out some palliatives as soon as the procurement process is concluded. The high water table in Apapa requires proper design and adoption of rigid pavement to ensure longevity of our roads,” Eke said.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges

— 25th September 2017

Federal Controller of Works, Godwin Ekes, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has begun emergency and remedial repairs of some major roads and bridges in Lagos State. Eke told newsmen in Lagos that some of the bad roads required urgent attention and that the federal government is determined to make all federal roads across the…

  • Pride, cause of CCC crisis –Owodunni.

    — 25th September 2017

    head of the Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. Kayode Owodunni, has identified pride as the main cause of the succession crisis in the church. Owodunni revealed this at the church’s International headquarters, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, during the 70th Founder’s Day celebration. He said pride creeped into the church when the struggle for leadership started. “Under all…

  • Youths peition Makarfi on Ekiti Assembly member’s suspension

    — 25th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Youths in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, at the weekend, urged the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to call the House of Assembly to order, over the suspension of their representative, Ojo-Ade Fajana. The youths, who said the lawmaker’s…

  • Why I want to be PDP chairman –Daniel

    — 25th September 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo Former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel,  has said his reason for seeking the chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to work towards its victory in 2019. Daniel also said as national chairman of the party, he would bring back many of the party’s members who have left the fold. “My…

  • Obiano: A view from the outside

    — 25th September 2017

    Ogoja, Cross River State-born James Atah Agaji, an astute biographer and journalist casts an intense gaze at the coming Anambra gubernatorial election and reminds us of what we must never forget… Anambra.  A state that once reminded Nigerians of the fear of walking through the valley of the shadow of death is now an Island of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share