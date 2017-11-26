The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge
26th November 2017 - FG assures to fix housing deficit
26th November 2017 - Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO
26th November 2017 - Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment
26th November 2017 - Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi
26th November 2017 - 3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B’Haram raid on Borno town
26th November 2017 - Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future
26th November 2017 - The inside story of Robert Mugabe’s downfall
26th November 2017 - Bode George wants Atiku to return to PDP
26th November 2017 - N164.7 million school fees for Chibok girls at AUN
Home / Business / National / FG assures to fix housing deficit

FG assures to fix housing deficit

— 26th November 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The federal government, at the weekend, said that the deficit in housing which is prevalent across the country would soon be a thing of the past, assuring it is already making effort in that regard.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba Shehuri, at the Government House, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi.

With words of commendation, he assured that the land made available for the federal government at Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state by the state government would be effectively utilized. He was particularly grateful that the state government went further to clear the site for the National Housing scheme.

“I came to inspect the construction of the houses and get on-the-spot assessment of the progress made so far to ensure the fast tracking and delivery of the project.

“I wish to assure you that the federal government is assiduously addressing housing deficit in the country.

“As the federal controller of housing, I want to inform you sir the lands at Amechi in Ezzamgbo and Centenary City Abakaliki are yet to be released by the state government. I wish to humbly request your Excellency to kindly direct that the lands be released” he said.

Responding, Governor Umahi who was represented by the Secretary to the
State Government, Prof. Bernard Odo, commended the federal government for the housing policy which he said would reduce high cost of housing in the state. He however lamented that the Ezzamgbo Housing estate work has been moving at a snail speed and called for its quick completion.

“It is regrettable that contractors handling road infrastructure in the estate are yet to mobilize to site thereby constituting himself to impediments to the progress of work in the estate” he lamented.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge

— 26th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has expressed his readiness to engage a fellow aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, in a public debate. This is just as another APC gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East,…

  • FG assures to fix housing deficit

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The federal government, at the weekend, said that the deficit in housing which is prevalent across the country would soon be a thing of the past, assuring it is already making effort in that regard. This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha…

  • Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO

    — 26th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, has appealed to groups canvassing for or against giving President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him a break. The Enugu State Publicity Secretary of BSO, Mr. Chibueze Eze who stated this in a statement…

  • Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment

    — 26th November 2017

        From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has advised the federal and state governments to invest in vocational training and skill acquisition as a way of enhancing the employment of youths in the country. Ekweremadu who spoke at the weekend in Enugu during the inauguration of a vocational training…

  • Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A middle-aged man whose name was given as Maduka Nworiegu has been allegedly killed by a gang of five assailants allegedly led by his elder brother (name withheld). The incident happened at Akunakuna Village, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. According to the residents of the area,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share