26th October 2017 - Jumia Nigeria commits to best prices online, offline
26th October 2017 - FG approves tax waivers for renewable energy components manufacturers
26th October 2017 - Digital Technology: KPMG Nigeria set to host 2017 digital summit
26th October 2017 - Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi's recognition as most innovative brand
26th October 2017 - Runnng from  the Army?
26th October 2017 - The demand from southern governors
26th October 2017 - Maina: Weird rave of the moment
26th October 2017 - What are southern governors saying?
26th October 2017 - Anambra election is referendum on future of Ndigbo –Onyima ?
26th October 2017 - Why Obiano deserves second term – Kanu
Home / Business / FG approves tax waivers for renewable energy components manufacturers

FG approves tax waivers for renewable energy components manufacturers

— 26th October 2017

…To deliver 30% of energy mix with renewable sources

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has approved tax waivers and other forms of incentives for companies engaged in renewable components manufacturing plants in the country.

Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, unveiled government’s plan to stimulate growth of the renewable energy sector at the launch of a book titled ‘‘Solar Electricity Generation for Off-Grid Communities In Nigeria’’ authored by the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Oladele Amoda.

Fashola explained that the Nigerian government in a bid to encourage investment in solar and other forms of renewable energy has revised its pioneer status eligibility to include solar home systems, batteries and all components necessary to delivering solar panel systems.

‘‘It is better to invest in solar because it helps to reduce pressure on infrastructure if everyone could afford to have his or her own system.

So for those who are still thinking whether or not to come and manufacture or not, the policy support for you to enjoy pioneer status for solar and all of the components that are necessary to do it is already in place,’’ he said.

Fashola explained that Nigeria’s  energy production has grown from 2,700 mega watts (MW) in 2015 to 7,000mw now, while its wheeling capacity has equally increased to close to 7000mw, adding that, what the sector needed to do now was to knuckle down and expand the distribution capacity.

On the contrary, he maintained that, even if all of the capacity is put together, it won’t be enough because it is only those on the grid system that will benefit from such power as grid extension and expansion is a very capital intensive business.

And this is where solar becomes the real energy of today to help us quickly close up the communities where it is much more expensive to connect and more difficult to try to connect.

Solar systems and solar home systems and mini grids will help us quickly get there. And that is why we are committed to contract because we are signatories to the Paris Climate Change Agreement. And this is part of the way we can fulfill our global and international commitments,” Fashola said.

The Minister said the country was targeting to deliver about 30 percent of its energy mix and make it deliverable through renewable sources as contained in the energy mix and investment document launched in Kaduna last year.

Earlier in his remarks, Amoda said the book was meant to serves two purposes; continue to raise awareness about alternative energy sources, and the challenges faced by those in the rural setting who have no access to grid electricity.

He said the country cannot afford to depend on fossil fuel which is not without its attendant effects, especially in relation to environmental hazards.

On the other hand, he said the book was meant to support indigent students and budding entrepreneurs who are constrained to achieve their dreams due to funding challenges, explaining that proceeds realised from the launch and sale of the book would be channeled to this course.

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

Latest

Jumia Nigeria commits to best prices online, offline

— 26th October 2017

By Steve Agbota With foreign exchange fluctuations affecting prices of goods and services, across the country Nigerian consumers continued to look for the most convenient channels and affordable means to procure goods and services. But e-commerce pioneer, Jumia Nigeria appears to be beating out the competition, even when pitted against international e-retailers like Amazon and…

  • FG approves tax waivers for renewable energy components manufacturers

    — 26th October 2017

    …To deliver 30% of energy mix with renewable sources By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has approved tax waivers and other forms of incentives for companies engaged in renewable components manufacturing plants in the country. Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, unveiled government’s plan to stimulate growth of the renewable energy sector…

  • Digital Technology: KPMG Nigeria set to host 2017 digital summit

    — 26th October 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi To provide insights in driving digital innovation, take stock of the fast paced digital evolution trend and to zoom in on the market opportunities of digital finance in Nigeria, KPMG Nigeria says, it is ready to host the 2017 KPMG Digital Summit. The theme for the summit is ‘Leading through Digital’ and…

  • Chivita, Hollandia drive Chi’s recognition as most innovative brand

    — 26th October 2017

    As companies strive to become more innovative in the face of new challenges and uncovering opportunities to create value, brands also seek ways to reinvent themselves to propel growth and achieve market leadership that attracts industry recognition. This truism played out at the recently held Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards where product offerings of Chivita…

  • Anambra election is referendum on future of Ndigbo –Onyima ?

    — 26th October 2017

    By Henry Akubuiro Former Anambra State commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and immediate past Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun and the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Tony Onyima has said that the incumbent governor would retain his seat against the backdrop of his remarkable performances in less than four years…

