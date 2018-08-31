– The Sun News
POLICE ACADEMY

 FG approves new Police Academy in Anambra

— 31st August 2018

…Centre will  boost employment, fight crime in South East, says Donor

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The donor of the recently approved Police College and Academy, in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has said that the Federal Government would use both institutions to create employment for young people in the south east.

The Police College and Academy, which is to be built in Umuchukwu community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Maduka  noted,  would help youths and other school leavers who have no meaningful employment, to enroll and sharpen their skills that would help them to be absorbed in the police force.

Maduka, a renowned medical doctor and owner of Las Vegas Pain Institute, USA, said the Academy would also help to phase out crime through the use of modern crime fighting techniques.

“I decided to attract this project to Umuchukwu as a way of helping youths gain employment and also fight corruption in our society.

READ ALSO: APGA, the only unblemished party in Nigeria – National Chair

“The project would be sitting on 50 hectares of land which I have already procured as you see, and from the inspection which we have undertaken today with members of the police service commission, you can see that they are pleased with the arrangement so far,” Maduka said.

Leader of the delegation of the Police Service Commission, Architect Okey Johnson Imoatu, who is the Chief Consultant of the Commission, expressed happiness on the project.

He said, “What the state and local government could not do, Dr. Maduka has single handedly done.”

He described it as a worthy project that would help in intelligence gathering and also enhance the work of the police force in carrying out their jobs efficiently.

Maduka, a benefactor of his community, Umuchukwu,  has built several infrastructures, including schools, courts, police station, police quarters, judges quarters, churches, residential buildings for indigent persons and many others.

 

 

 

 

 

