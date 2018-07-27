– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - FG approves 10-year validity for passport
27th July 2018 - Horror in Kebbi
27th July 2018 - Seeing pretty girls, I sometimes forget my lyrics – L.A.X
27th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba
27th July 2018 - Aloysius Katsina-Alu (1941-2018)
27th July 2018 - ONYEKACHI AMAJUOYI 09097707770
27th July 2018 - Police, Oshiomhole and ‘demonstration of craze’
26th July 2018 - UK to legalise medicinal cannabis products
26th July 2018 - Colombian drug gang puts  $70,000 prize on sniffer dog 
26th July 2018 - AirAsia flight: Body of newborn baby found in plane toilet 
Home / Cover / National / FG approves 10-year validity for passport
NIGERIAN PASSPORT

FG approves 10-year validity for passport

— 27th July 2018

“Mr. President has approved that Nigerian passport should be valid for 10 years. There is also plans for the passport to he produced in the country, to secure the production and authenticity of the passport.

Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Federal Government has approved a 10-year validity period for the Nigerian passport, in line with international standards.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babadede, announced this yesterday, in Lagos, during the launching of Guaranty Trust Bank’s e-passport, at the Ikoyi Passport Office. He said reforms have been put in place to incriminate officers caught with cash.

READ ALSO: NIS to begin local production of e-passports

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari said we should fight corruption. We cannot fight corruption when officers have access to cash. If they can’t see the money, then, we can put everything in check. Officers you are, hereby, warned; if I see you with cash, it is tantamount to being corrupt and deserves severe punishment.

“Mr. President has approved that Nigerian passport should be valid for 10 years. There is also plans for the passport to he produced in the country, to secure the production and authenticity of the passport. Other reforms are the immigration will work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to keep a one-stop online database.”

Also, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, said the bank worked in line with the vision of Babandede and Buhari to erase middlemen and limit corrupt act.

“The payment solution we are putting in place will ensure that nobody is giving a passport before they pay. There will be no leakages and middlemen and the money will go directly to the Customs Service. It is to create a one-stop to passport collection in the country,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIAN PASSPORT

FG approves 10-year validity for passport

— 27th July 2018

“Mr. President has approved that Nigerian passport should be valid for 10 years. There is also plans for the passport to he produced in the country, to secure the production and authenticity of the passport. Lawrence Enyoghasu The Federal Government has approved a 10-year validity period for the Nigerian passport, in line with international standards….

  • TOTAL SHOCK

    Horror in Kebbi

    — 27th July 2018

    “He cut her head, legs, arms… We spent four to five hours to save her life because she was in total shock. When they brought her, she was in coma.” Paul Orude Till date, the inhabitants of Bangu village, a suburb of Mahuta, in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State, are yet to overcome…

  • SEEING

    Seeing pretty girls, I sometimes forget my lyrics – L.A.X

    — 27th July 2018

    I’m seeing you. I’m seeing everyone in this room. I have about four girlfriends. I’m an Alhaji and I’m allowed to have as many (wives as possible). Christian Agadibe Fast rising hip hop singer, Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X, has vowed to take his place of honour in the music industry, just like Wizkid and…

  • 2018 CAF

    CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba

    — 27th July 2018

    Williamsville AC and Enyimba will battle in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday. WAC are heading into this match placed second on the group standings having accumulated four points from their first three games. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Enyimba in…

  • Moghalu

    2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians

    — 26th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has urged Nigerians to be ready to retire old and recycled politicians in 2019 general election. Moghalu, who said this during a Town Hall meeting with the theme: ‘To Build a Nation (TBAN)’  at the National Centre for Women…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share