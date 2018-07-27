“Mr. President has approved that Nigerian passport should be valid for 10 years. There is also plans for the passport to he produced in the country, to secure the production and authenticity of the passport.

Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Federal Government has approved a 10-year validity period for the Nigerian passport, in line with international standards.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babadede, announced this yesterday, in Lagos, during the launching of Guaranty Trust Bank’s e-passport, at the Ikoyi Passport Office. He said reforms have been put in place to incriminate officers caught with cash.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari said we should fight corruption. We cannot fight corruption when officers have access to cash. If they can’t see the money, then, we can put everything in check. Officers you are, hereby, warned; if I see you with cash, it is tantamount to being corrupt and deserves severe punishment.

“Mr. President has approved that Nigerian passport should be valid for 10 years. There is also plans for the passport to he produced in the country, to secure the production and authenticity of the passport. Other reforms are the immigration will work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to keep a one-stop online database.”

Also, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, said the bank worked in line with the vision of Babandede and Buhari to erase middlemen and limit corrupt act.

“The payment solution we are putting in place will ensure that nobody is giving a passport before they pay. There will be no leakages and middlemen and the money will go directly to the Customs Service. It is to create a one-stop to passport collection in the country,” he said.