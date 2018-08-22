– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD
22nd August 2018 - Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi
22nd August 2018 - Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket
22nd August 2018 - Nigeria: Echoes of suicide
22nd August 2018 - Lagos’ visionary leadership
22nd August 2018 - Kofi Annan and the African personality
22nd August 2018 - Whistle blowing policy: FG rakes in N21.1bn, $378m – Lai Mohammed
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Presidency celebrates Buhari’s 800-metre trek in Daura
22nd August 2018 - Buhari joins kinsmen for Eid el-Kabir prayers in Daura
22nd August 2018 - Eid el-Kabir: Governors, others pray for peace, credible polls in 2019
Home / Business / Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD
RECAPITALISATION OF FMB

Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD

— 22nd August 2018

“We have to seek recapitalisation because even commercial banks have recapitalised. N5 billion has been share capital, but only N2.5 billion has been paid”

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB), Ahmed Dangiwa, has explained why the management of the bank is seeking approval of N500 billion from the government for the recapitalisation of the bank.

READ ALSO: Presidential panel to recover N87bn bad debts for FMBN

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, at the State House, Abuja, Dangiwa said recapitalisation of the bank would attract over 10 times of both local and informal investment.

He said: “We have to seek recapitalisation because even commercial banks have recapitalised over time. N5 billion has been the share capital of the bank, but only N2.5 billion has been paid.

“Even other Private Mortgage Banks have capitalised over N5 billion. With the recapitalisation of N500 billion, we will attract investment both local and informal; over 10 times of that investment and it is going to reposition the bank properly.” He said the meeting with the Vice President was to follow up on the requests.

“We came to see the vice president as a follow up to our request on capitalisation and other requests and also to brief him about our activities so far. We’ve briefed him on some of the activities we have rolled out, like the Rent to Own and the introduction of equity contributions by the National Housing Fund (NHF) that we have just commenced.”

Also speaking on the new product the bank rolled out, Dangiwa said, “What is new is that with the Rent to Own product, you don’t need to have any equity contribution, and secondly, you enter into the house as a tenant and over years, it becomes your own, just like owner occupier basis.

“It reduces debt turn around time; you find out that off-takers do not need to go through any Primary Mortgage Bank (PMB) to get that loan.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RECAPITALISATION OF FMB

Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD

— 22nd August 2018

“We have to seek recapitalisation because even commercial banks have recapitalised. N5 billion has been share capital, but only N2.5 billion has been paid” Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB), Ahmed Dangiwa, has explained why the management of the bank is seeking approval of N500 billion from the government for the…

  • ANTI CORRUPTION WAR

    Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi

    — 22nd August 2018

    “We are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, we ask that it should be fought in a way that Nigerians can feel the impact.” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to step up his fight against corruption in such a manner that Nigerians would feel…

  • OKIGWE SOUTH

    Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket

    — 22nd August 2018

    An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the race to represent Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election. Nwajiuba has embarked on a ward-to-ward tour of the constituency, which took him to electoral wards in the three local…

  • LAI MOHAMMED

    Whistle blowing policy: FG rakes in N21.1bn, $378m – Lai Mohammed

    — 22nd August 2018

    Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed made the disclosure while addressing reporters in his country home of Oro, Kwara State, yesterday. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Federal Government has disclosed that its whistle-blowing policy has raked in N13.8 billion from tax evaders. READ ALSO: VAIDS: More troubles for tax evaders It also said other massive dividends of…

  • BUHARI TREK 800 METRES

    2019: Presidency celebrates Buhari’s 800-metre trek in Daura

    — 22nd August 2018

    In Daura, yesterday, Buhari trekked 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground to his private residence, acknowledging cheers from supporters along the way. • Says it’s befitting reply to Tambuwal The Presidency yesterday celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to trek for about 800 metres in Daura, describing it as demonstration that he is fit for a second…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share