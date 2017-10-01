The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG
1st October 2017 - 6 drown as boat capsizes in Benue
1st October 2017 - Rivers commissions 3 reconstructed schools
1st October 2017 - Fayose’s posters flood Makurdi
1st October 2017 - Golf: Glo takes over Independence Cup 2017
1st October 2017 - Bayelsa @ 21: Let’s renew hope in our state, nation – Gov Dickson 
1st October 2017 - Celebrating Nigeria at 57
1st October 2017 - CAF U20 Women’s Championship : Tanzania’ll shock Falconets – Karuma
1st October 2017 - GOtv Boxing Night 12: 50 fans to win decoders
1st October 2017 - This year’s COPA Lagos ‘ll be the best – Adamu
Home / Cover / National / FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG

FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG

— 1st October 2017

By Azoma Chikwe

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the appointment of Mr. Ademola Andrew Magbojuri as the new Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Magbojuri takes over from Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who attained the retirement age of 60 years last week. Oni served in acting capacity for 18 months following the sack of Dr Paul Orhii.

Magbojuri, who is the most senior director in NAFDAC, until his appointment, was in charge of the agency’s Training and Research Institute in Kaduna. The new DG also served as Director of Finance and Accounts before he was redeployed to the Planning, Research and Statistics unit.

The directive which was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and dated 28 September, 2017, may not be unconnected with the recent labour  unrest and indefinite strike embarked upon by the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), demanding among other things, the removal of

Oni, who clocked the retirement age of 60 last week.

The letter for the change stated, ” I write to refer to your letter Ref No. NAFDAC/AgDg3/441/Vol 1 dated 28th August 2017 on the above subject and to inform you that approval has been granted for you to proceed on retirement immediately. Meanwhile, you are to hand over to the most senior director in the agency.”

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG

— 1st October 2017

By Azoma Chikwe The Federal Government on Thursday approved the appointment of Mr. Ademola Andrew Magbojuri as the new Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Magbojuri takes over from Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who attained the retirement age of 60 years last week. Oni served in acting…

  • 6 drown as boat capsizes in Benue

    — 1st October 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A boat mishap has reportedly claimed the lives of at least six persons in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala suddenly capsized. The passengers were…

  • Rivers commissions 3 reconstructed schools

    — 1st October 2017

    Rivers State Government has commissioned and handed over reconstructed basic schools in Ahoada West, Port Harcourt and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas to their respective benefiting communities.  Performing the commissioning and handing over ceremonies on behalf of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable…

  • Fayose’s posters flood Makurdi

    — 1st October 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Posters for the presidential campaign of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, have flooded major parts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital. The posters with the caption: “Meet your next President”, “Solution 2019” were seen at the popular Wurukum roundabouts, High Level Roundabouts as well as the Low Level Roundabouts on Saturday. Although…

  • Golf: Glo takes over Independence Cup 2017

    — 1st October 2017

    Telecoms firm Globacom is a major sponsor of this year’s Independence Golf Cup tournament organised by the Kaduna Golf Club. The event holds on Sunday October 1, 2017, in commemoration of the nation’s 57th Independence anniversary. The tournament is an annual event, and this year’s edition  which will take place at the Club’s Golf Course…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share