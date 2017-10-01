FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG

By Azoma Chikwe

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the appointment of Mr. Ademola Andrew Magbojuri as the new Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Magbojuri takes over from Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who attained the retirement age of 60 years last week. Oni served in acting capacity for 18 months following the sack of Dr Paul Orhii.

Magbojuri, who is the most senior director in NAFDAC, until his appointment, was in charge of the agency’s Training and Research Institute in Kaduna. The new DG also served as Director of Finance and Accounts before he was redeployed to the Planning, Research and Statistics unit.

The directive which was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and dated 28 September, 2017, may not be unconnected with the recent labour unrest and indefinite strike embarked upon by the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), demanding among other things, the removal of

Oni, who clocked the retirement age of 60 last week.

The letter for the change stated, ” I write to refer to your letter Ref No. NAFDAC/AgDg3/441/Vol 1 dated 28th August 2017 on the above subject and to inform you that approval has been granted for you to proceed on retirement immediately. Meanwhile, you are to hand over to the most senior director in the agency.”