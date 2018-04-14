The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again
14th April 2018 - Why we won’t support Buhari – Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman
14th April 2018 - We’re prepared to stop Buhari’s 2nd term bid –Yerima, Arewa Youth Leader
14th April 2018 - Buhari is the most prepared person for presidency –Momoh
14th April 2018 - A coalition of parties to unseat Buhari underway – Chekwas Okorie
14th April 2018 - Buhari’s re-election chances very bright –Mohammed Lawal
14th April 2018 - Nigerians more divided under APC–Ahmadu Ali
14th April 2018 - Buhari not qualified for 2nd term –Ghali Na’abba
14th April 2018 - Yes, I’m very romantic –Dayo Amusa, actress
14th April 2018 - Secrets of my business innovations –Williams Uchemba, actor
Home / National / FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG 
Mary uduk

FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG 

— 14th April 2018

Zubair moved to External Relations

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved appointment of Ms Mary Uduk, as the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in what she described as the reassignment of portfolios in the capital market regulatory body. 

Uduk replaces Dr. Abdul Zubair, who was acting SEC DG but now moved to External Relations department. 

According to a statement by Adeosun’s Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Akintunde, Uduk’s appointment is governed by the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and the conditions of service applicable to the Director-General of the Commission.

“The Minister, in a letter dated 13th April, 2018, said Uduk’s appointment had become necessary to ensure effective regulation of the Capital Market. Her appointment will, subject to satisfactory performance, subsist until further notice.

“She further made the following reassignment of the under-mentioned persons; Reginald C. Karawusa, Acting Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement; Isiyaku Tilde – Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations;

Henry Roland Adekunle – Acting Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services”, Akintunde stated.

The new acting Director-General joined the Commission in 1986, as an Assistant Financial Analyst. Her career as a regulator has spanned many functions and departments in the Commission, from corporate finance, administration, to providing structural, policy and due diligence for capital market transactions.

She has also been responsible for managing several landmark capital market projects, including the registration of Capital Market Operators, articulating rules for bonds and equities; mergers, acquisitions and takeovers, and managing the banking and insurance industry consolidations between 2005-2007.

Uduk served as the pioneer Head of the Operations Division in the Lagos Zonal Office, and has headed the following Departments in the Commission: Internal Control, Investment Management, Financial Standards and Corporate Governance and Securities, and Investment Services Department, among others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Finance has requested for a formal explanation from the SEC of the recent communication between the Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which adversely impacted market confidence.

The issue bordered on the lifting of the Oando’s shares’ suspension, which shocked many industry watchers. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again

— 14th April 2018

Femi Adesina The greatest talking point in our country this week has been the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would seek a second term in office next year. And naturally so. Desire by any President, whether positive or negative, should elicit great interest in the citizenry. The President that should be pitied is…

  • buhari

    Why we won’t support Buhari – Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman

    — 14th April 2018

    Spokesman of pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has said that the group is not going to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election because the president failed to deliver on his campaign promises. Reacting to Buhari’s declaration to go for second term, Mr. Odumakin told VINCENT KALU that his group was going to support a party…

  • BUHARI

    We’re prepared to stop Buhari’s 2nd term bid –Yerima, Arewa Youth Leader

    — 14th April 2018

    President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima, has said that President Muhammdu Buhari, who has declared his interest to run for a second term, will be humiliated at the poll. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, Alhaji Yerima noted that some failed governors, ministers and Buhari’s kitchen cabinet are mounting pressure on him…

  • presidency

    Buhari is the most prepared person for presidency –Momoh

    — 14th April 2018

    Former Minister of Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the most prepared person for the presidency. Reacting to the declaration by Buhari to seek re-election, Prince Momoh, in an interview with VINCENT KALU, noted that the president has bright chances of winning…

  • BUHARI

    A coalition of parties to unseat Buhari underway – Chekwas Okorie

    — 14th April 2018

    The National Chairman and founder of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said that the crises bedeviling the All Progressives Congress (APC), will benefit opposition parties, as members of the ruling party were seriously making overtures to his party. In an interview with VINCENT KALU, Chief Okorie, who was the National Chairman…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share