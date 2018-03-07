The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare
7th March 2018 - Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya
7th March 2018 - Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 
7th March 2018 - Telecoms investment has reduced – Teniola
7th March 2018 - Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m
7th March 2018 - NNPC nets $476.25m from crude, gas sales 
7th March 2018 - AIB releases preliminary reports on 3 airline accidents
7th March 2018 - Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode
7th March 2018 - How to make money without stress
7th March 2018 - With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 
Home / Business / FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

— 7th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

 Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country.

He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not invested substantially in the sector.

 Speaking at ThisDay Newspapers Healthcare Financing Policy Dialogue, in Abuja, the Minister said in 2016, the government health expenditure was 0.6 per cent as a share of GDP or just $11 per cent per capita, stressing that it was below regional and lower middle-income averages and the recommended $86 per cent per capita for low and middle-incomes, Nigeria’s benchmark needed to deliver a limited setback for key health services.

 Adewole explained that because of limited government and pooled health financing, spending on health was dominated by out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditures.

 “As a result, OOP spending accounts for 75.2W per cent of total health expenditure-among the highest in the world –and 25 per cent of households spend more than 10 per cent of their household consumption health; a sign that more people are prone to poverty traps if they fall ill, for a country of our size. This is not acceptable”, he stated.

 He also added that at “4.8% as a share of GDP, Nigeria has one of the weakest revenue mobilization efforts in the world, with resultant implications for government’s effort towards financing sectoral projects.

 “As you may know, tax revenues depend on four factors; the tax base, the tax rate, administrative efficiency and compliance,” he added.

On the creative funding of the health sector, he said: “In the issue of tax rate, 5 per cent, our Value Added Tax is one of the lowest in the world and there are opportunities to expand this by increasing taxes on the consumption of harmful products such as alcohol and tobacco. In particular, our tobacco excise rates of 20 per cent are well below the 75 per cent World Health Organization benchmark.”

The minister called on states to invest in the health sector rather than allowing the Federal Government shoulder the responsibility; while commending the Edo state government for its quick response to the recent outbreak

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

— 7th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not…

  • Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550 The chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has disclosed that the launch of the telecommunication company’s 4G technology would help drive growth, power businesses, enhance cultural advancement and empower enterprising people to fulfill their potential and realise their dreams. Ogunsanya, who said this at a consumer…

  • Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The need to empower Nigerian youths with digital technology tools and skills that would enable them enjoy the full benefits of digital financial transactions without visiting bank branches was the focus of discussion by Stanbic IBTC Bank at the just-concluded Social Media Week, Lagos.  The bank stressed the need for Nigerian youths to…

  • Telecoms investment has reduced – Teniola

    — 7th March 2018

    Olabisi Olaleye President of the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, has disclosed that telecoms investment has reduced drastically in the country. He stated this recently,  supporting his claims with reasons, ranging from foreign exchange scarcity to unfriendly policies. In this interview, Teniola speaks on key developments that are changing the…

  • Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m

    — 7th March 2018

    Steve Agbota The Ogun State government has commenced payment of compensation to farmers in the 20 villages of Wasinmi, Ewekoro Local Government Area, affected by the International  Airport Project. However, about half a billion naira will be paid to about 5,000 benefiting farmers who lost their crops in 20 villages. Presenting cheques to beneficiaries at the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share