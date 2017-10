From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as freshly minted falsehood, the allegations made by Abdulrasheed Maina’s family, that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration invited him back into the country.

It has therefore urged members of the public to ignore them.

In a one paragraph statement, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, said, “The claim that the Buhari administration invited the wanted Abdulrasheed Maina back into country is a freshly minted falsehood. Nobody should believe that.

“The family that made that claim simply wanted to be ridiculous. Please ignore them.”