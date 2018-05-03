The Sun News
NBTI - AKINWUNMI SOMEFUN - ACTING DG- TECHNOLOGY BOARD

FG appoints Acting DG to oversee Technology board

— 3rd May 2018

NAN

The Federal Government has appointed, Mr. Akinwumi Somefun, as the Acting Director-General to oversee the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

A statement by NBTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Reuben Shagu, on Thursday, in Abuja, announced the appointment.

Shagu said Somefun’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Director-General of NBTI, Dr. Mohammed Jibrin.

He said that Jubrin assumed office in 2014 and completed his four years tenure on April 8.

He said Somefun’s appointment, which took effect from April 30, was approved by Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology.

Shagu said the letter of appointment had been communicated to Somefun via a circular letter issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Somefun, until appointment was the director in charge of the commercial department at the headquarters of NBTI.

He was at a time, NBTI’s centre manager in charge of the Technology Incubation Centre, Lagos, where he contributed to the commercialisation of research and development, inventions and other innovative efforts.

He was instrumental to the increased number of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Lagos State and contributed to the economic development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Somefun was born on Dec. 15, 1964 and hails from Agege in Lagos State.

He holds a BL, LLB, PGD (Technology Management), MBA and BSc in Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria among other professional qualifications.

