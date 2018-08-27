– The Sun News
DEJI OF AKURE

Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets

— 27th August 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, has directed that all shops and business centres within Akure and its environs be shut between Monday and Tuesday.

The development, according to the monarch, was occasioned by a traditional event holding in the town within the two days which, he said, would make traditionalists move round major streets of the town during day and night.

This, the monarch said, was in line with the culture and tradition of the town which forbid buying and selling during some traditional festivals.

While the festival lasts, Oba Aladetoyinbo said the movement of people in some areas within the town would be restricted.

Press Secretary to the monarch, Mr. Michael Adeyeye said, in a statement issued on behalf Oba Aladetoyinbo, that all residents of the town and visitors to the town should comply with the directive.

The statement said, “The Deji of Akure wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environs that all Markets and Shops in Akure should remain closed on Monday 27th August, 2018.

“The closure becomes necessary as part of the age long tradition in observing the annual Aheregbe Festival.

“The Palace wishes to inform residents that no trading or opening of shops under any guise will be allowed.

“Residents, Market Women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive. However, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movements.

