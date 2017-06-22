The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze
22nd June 2017 - Igbo and their trapped trillions
22nd June 2017 - Heart attack remains Nigeria’s number one killer disease
22nd June 2017 - How to achieve sound sleep
22nd June 2017 - Women tasked on skin damage
22nd June 2017 - Firm promotes heathy lifestyle among corp members
22nd June 2017 - Reddington launches lifescan medical service
22nd June 2017 - Medical directors resolve to fight hepatitis
22nd June 2017 - DANDELION: Wonderful Beauty Provider
22nd June 2017 - A trilogy on twins: Conjoined twins
Home / National / FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze

FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze

— 22nd June 2017

By Anthony Obi

Dr. Amajuoyi Festus Amareze, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), Nigeria Immigration Service, has a mission to fulfill at the FESTAC Passport Office, Lagos, as the new Passport Controller Officer.
He spoke with Daily Sun more on this and other issues:

What is your mandate when you were posted here as Passport Control Officer?
I am not new to FESTAC Pass Port Office. I acted as second in command here in 2014 before I was posted to Abuja for a security course. From there, I went for another three-month course in Ilorin, Kwara State.
I have the mandate of the Comptroller General Mr. Mohammed Babandede. He has a clear vision and purpose of how to take the Service to the next level. I have confidence in him because he provides the right leadership and the will to bring about positive changes.
We are following the SERVICOM principle of getting good and positive results within the shortest possible time. We have resolved to follow the SERVICOM principle of quality service delivery. This is the message from the CG. And that is my mandate.

In pursuing this mandate within the short time you have been here, what are the challenges?
One of the challenges is ensuring and maintaining discipline. To fulfill our mandate and fulfill our goals, there is need for discipline both on the part of members of the public and staff of the Service.
For the staff we have to ensure punctuality and sensitivity to the needs of the people we are dealing with. We must ensure we meet their aspirations and should not frustrate them. This is where SERVICOM, which the CG emphasizes comes to play. We are working hard at the FESTAC Passport Office to meet the demands of prompt quality and prompt service delivery.
I must confess that since I came, things have changed positively in accordance with the CG’s demands. We are striving hard to do things right and the officers are up to the task. The pressure is on us to meet the aspirations of the people and change their old perceptions and prejudices. With the support of my officers, I am convinced we are up to the task. I am really getting the positive response neede from my officers, having realized the seriousness the CG attaches to prompt service delivery.

How long does it take one to secure an international passport now?
We prioritise our operations to get maximum results and this is paying off. It is 24 hours for emergency situation.
Applicants in this category include those who need passport for medical treatment, pregnant women, children, students, government officials, the aged and the physically challenged. We make sure they secure their passports within 24 hours. Others in the second category would get theirs within 72 hours.
We have come to realize that passport is a necessity for every citizen. That is why we have zero tolerance for touting and falsification of documents. We lay so much emphasis on proper verification of documents. Applicant must be physically present and properly screened to secure a passport.

Apart from passport matters, what other duties are assigned to the Nigeria Immigration Service?
We are connected with international business, because it is our responsibility to ensure that foreigners are involved in genuine and legal investment in Nigeria. We provide the enabling environment for these foreigners to come in and do legitimate business.
We do this through immigration attaches in our foreign missions where we render services to foreign nationals and investors wishing to come to Nigeria. We offer advice and screen them before they are issued visas. This is to ascertain that they are coming into the country with good intentions.
We do not stop at that, when they come in we monitor their activities and movements to be sure they do not deviate. By this, we ensure that no foreigner is a security risk and our national security is not undermined. The Service also carries periodic inspection visits to market places, hotels and companies to check illegal immigrants.
The NIS issues Nigerian citizenship to deserving foreigners after fulfilling certain requirements. Also we play our role prominently in the ECOWAS protocol and relationship with other nations.
This is to show you that the Nigeria Immigration Service is not static, but dynamic like every other organization.
As gatekeepers, our officers keep close watch at the borders to stem the influx of illegal immigrants. We do this in cooperation with other security agencies. Through this, we prevent criminals from entering the country from other nations.

How do perceive the future of the Nigeria Immigration Service?
CG Babandede is a man of vision and action, a go-getter. He is focused and has good purpose for the Service. His mission is the continued growth and development of the Service.
That is why he is very passionate about the welfare of his staff. He has zero tolerance for indiscipline and failure. He is a lover of teamwork. He puts staff welfare in the front burner in making decision about appointments. He seeks for service delivery because he has good purpose for the Service. He puts round pegs in round holes.
He lays solid foundation for the NIS and that portends a wonderful future for the Service, because of the staff strength, its composition and the high quality.
We have given a holistic approach to the FESTAC Passport Office.
That made us to set up eight committees to sample responses from the staff. We take discipline and dress code with all seriousness. They are our driving forces and the policy has brought positive changes to the system. For example, by 8am everyday, the staffs are seated at their various duty posts.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze

— 22nd June 2017

By Anthony Obi Dr. Amajuoyi Festus Amareze, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), Nigeria Immigration Service, has a mission to fulfill at the FESTAC Passport Office, Lagos, as the new Passport Controller Officer. He spoke with Daily Sun more on this and other issues: What is your mandate when you were posted here as Passport Control…

Share

  • NDDC to explore new funding patterns to boost devt

    — 22nd June 2017

    Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has declared its willingness to explore new funding patterns to boost the capacity of the interventionist agency to tackle the development challenges of the region. Mr. Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs of the commission, made this known yesterday in Abuja. He quoted the managing director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, as saying…

    Share

  • NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather today

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country this morning with chances of localized thunderstorms around Ilorin axis. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) yesterday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius…

    Share

  • 2015 hajj stampede: NAHCON yet to account for 5 pilgrims

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Fred Ezeh & Susan Obaje, Abuja Two years after a stampede and crane crash claimed thousands of lives including pilgrims from Nigeria in Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) said in Abuja, yesterday that it was yet to account for five out of the 317 Nigerian pilgrims involved in the incident. The commission…

    Share

  • NAFDAC warns on fake cosmetics, condiments

    — 22nd June 2017

    The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned against the importation, production, sale and use of fake and substandard cosmetics and condiments in the country. Mrs. Christiana Essenwa, the Deputy Director of NAFDAC in Anambra State, gave the warning in Onitsha at a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders in the manufacture and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share