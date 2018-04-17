FESTAC link bridge repairs: Lawmaker decries slow pace of work

Tony Udemba

A lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin federal constituency, at the House of Representatives, Oghene Emmanuel Egoh, has tasked contractors handling the ongoing rehabilitation work on a section of the FESTAC Link Bridge, to ensure timely completion of the repairs, to save road users from incessant traffic jams and wastage of man-hours along the route.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for its efforts towards the rehabilitation of the bridge, which serves as alternative route linking FESTAC Town, through Apple Junction to Okota, Mile 2 Estate, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and other areas.

Egoh, who spoke with newsmen recently, in Lagos, when he paid a surprise visit to the site to ascertain the level of repairs on the bridge, said he was distressed by the numerous calls and appeals he had received from members of his constituency, who had complained of stoppage of work on the bridge and also urged him to intervene on the matter.

“My decision to pay unscheduled visit to the site is to see things for myself. Before now, my office has been inundated with telephone calls and text messages, as well as visits from residents of FESTAC Town and other parts of Amuwo Odofin federal constituency, complaining about the stoppage of rehabilitation work on the bridge by the contractors handling the project.

“I am aware of the hardships and sufferings that commuters under-go on daily basis, while trying to access the link bridge on the way to their places of work or business, as well as on their way back home. I am happy the workers are back to site, and work is going on smoothly.

“My appeal to the workers is to work diligently to ensure the repairs are completed on time, without further delays, to enable easy flow of traffic in the area,” he said.

Since late last year, when a tanker laden with petroleum products caught fire and destroyed a section of the link bridge and automobiles worth millions of naira in a nearby car mart, the level of repairs have been on snail speed, causing untold hardships and sufferings to road-users.