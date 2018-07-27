– The Sun News
FERMA to rehabilitate 5km Auchi Poly road

— 27th July 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi, has assured the management  of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State,  that his agency would rehabilitate a 5-kilometre road at the campus 2 of the Polytechnic.

Rafindada made the disclosure, in Auchi, when he and other principal officers of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), were led by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Auchi Branch Chairman, Engr. Mrs. Mariam  Abdul Wajid Obomeghie, on a courtesy visit to  the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. TPL Sanusi Jimah.

The FERMA boss, who was the Guest Speaker at the maiden edition of distinguished lecture series of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, said the road rehabilitation project was a thank-you  gesture by his Agency to the polytechnic for the continuous support for the NSE, Auchi branch and the Engineering education at the polytechnic.

The lecture series, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Edo State University, Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who represented the National President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers had a paper presentation on ‘Accelerating Road Development in Nigeria’ by the FERMA boss.

The highpoint of the event was the induction of new  members and the investiture of the Society’s distinguished award on deserving personalities which includes the Guest Speaker and FERMA Managing Director, Engr.  Nurudeen Rafindadi, Rector Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. TPL Sanusi Jimah, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, Managing Director, Benin- Owena River Basin Authority, Engr Saliu O. Ahmed.

