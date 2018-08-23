– The Sun News
SHERATON LAGOS - FEMI KUTI

Femi Kuti live at Sheraton Lagos

— 23rd August 2018

“Through this very special experience created by Sheraton Lagos, we want our members to carry back a memory that ties back to the destination and our brand”

Emeka  Anokwuru

Sheraton Lagos Hotel will host the living legend Femi Kuti live in concert on September 22, 2018, in partnership with media and entertainment company, Chocolate City Group. The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and four-time Grammy Award nominee is set to enthral music lovers, Afrobeat enthusiasts and members of Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty programmes, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), with an exclusive live performance of his seventh studio album, “One People One World.”

READ ALSO: Music House: Unravel hidden truth on demolition, Ladoja tasks journalists

Marriott International has refocused on stepping up its experiences game, creating exclusive moments that help connect with members through their passions, be it culinary, music or sport. From master classes with renowned chefs, mixologists, DJs and photographers to behind-the-scenes access to concerts, to experiences around favourite sport or an immersive experience of the local cuisine or culture, there is a lot to explore and discover what makes travel more enriching.

“We are committed to creating unforgettable moments for our loyal members, and what better way to do that than to connect with them through their passions,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “This is an opportunity for us to engage with our loyal members and build a strong emotional connection with them by creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience while amplifying the benefits of our Loyalty Programs. Through this very special experience created by Sheraton Lagos, we want our members to carry back a memory that ties back to the destination and our brand.”

READ ALSO: African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner

“Chocolate City is happy to collaborate with Marriot International and Sheraton Lagos to give its guests and Marriott International loyalty members an exclusive live music experience with its artist and Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti. His music and brand embody Africa’s rich culture and we have tried to replicate that in the set up, management and curation of the event. We expect guests to remember the event for the energy and excitement that Femi’s music brings,” said Edward Israel-Ayide, senior marketing manager, Chocolate City Group.

Members can redeem their points for an experience package on the ‘Moments’ platform, which includes front row seats and access to special viewing area at the Femi Kuti concert at Sheraton Lagos, complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres during the concert, VIP backstage passes, exclusive breakfast with Femi Kuti at the Club Lounge at Sheraton Lagos hotel on September 23, 2018, with a photo opportunity with Femi Kuti. There will also be a one-night stay in the Sheraton Club Room for two people, airport transfers and a goody bag and a bounce-back F&B voucher.

“As a city landmark hotel and a hotspot for the local community as well as the international traveler to Nigeria, we are excited to bring this concert to the hotel and create transformative moments for our guests and loyalty program members, through the reverberating rhythm of Afrobeat” said Barry Curran, general manager, Sheraton Lagos Hotel.

In addition to Femi Kuti, there will be performances from five other popular artistes.

READ ALSO: Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti
