Femi Kuti live at Sheraton Lagos

Sheraton Lagos Hotel will host the living legend Femi Kuti live in concert on September 22, 2018, in partnership with media and entertainment company, Chocolate City Group. The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and four-time Grammy Award nominee is set to enthral music lovers, Afrobeat enthusiasts and members of Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty programmes, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), with an exclusive live performance of his seventh studio album, “One People One World.”

Marriott International has refocused on stepping up its experiences game, creating exclusive moments that help connect with members through their passions, be it culinary, music or sport. From master classes with renowned chefs, mixologists, DJs and photographers to behind-the-scenes access to concerts, to experiences around favourite sport or an immersive experience of the local cuisine or culture, there is a lot to explore and discover what makes travel more enriching.

“We are committed to creating unforgettable moments for our loyal members, and what better way to do that than to connect with them through their passions,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “This is an opportunity for us to engage with our loyal members and build a strong emotional connection with them by creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience while amplifying the benefits of our Loyalty Programs. Through this very special experience created by Sheraton Lagos, we want our members to carry back a memory that ties back to the destination and our brand.”