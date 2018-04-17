Female suicide bomber nabbed in Borno

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Police in Borno State have arrested a female suicide bomber near a Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, Edet Okon, in a statement, on Tuesday, said the bomber was sighted behind the Bakassi IDPs camp at about 6:50pm on Monday.

“At about 0650hrs, a female suicide bomber was sighted behind Bakassi IDPs camp in Maiduguri Metropolis.

“On sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside their EOD counterparts swung into action and cordoned off the area to prevent escape of the bomber into the city. As a result, the suspect, one Zara Idriss was rendered safe, arrested and is now held in custody,” he said.

He said the commissioner of police advised people to go about their normal activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious movement around them to the police or other security agencies.

He assured the public of the readiness of the police to combat crime and render Borno state safe for all.