What sexy endowments do you flaunt to prove you are attractive?

I don’t flaunt any endowment. It’s not that I don’t appreciate my natural gifts from God, but I am just me; no need to flaunt anything.

If there were big prizes to do porn movies, would you accept?

I don’t do porn and I shy away from any movie that shows too much, and as you can see, I don’t act such roles.

What is your take on baby mama and single motherhood that have become the trend in Nollywood?

A woman has her life to live, and if at ripe age she decides to have a baby, that’s her choice. It is not just in the movie industry, but it’s also everywhere. Go to the US and some parts of Africa, especially South Africa, it is common.

Do you agree with the stereotype that female stars hardly stay married or in committed relationships?

Civilisation has its disadvantages and this is one of them. As women work, they have become independent and will not take any form of abuse from a man. It used to be that every mum had a business or was just a stay-at-home mum taking care of the kids; but now the status quo has changed. Women now work and can make the decision to leave if they are not being treated right, not minding where the upkeep is coming from, as they can provide for themselves and their children.