Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the pellets.

In a statement yesterday, NDLEA commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, said the woman would be prosecuted in line with the anti-narcotics laws of the country.

Lawan disclosed that the total number of wraps of cocaine expelled by the suspect while under observation was 82.

He said: “Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo while under observation expelled 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 931 grammes. All arrangements have been concluded for her prosecution.”

Iyabo, 55, who hails from Kwara State, had told the NDLEA that she was lured into the crime because she needed money to expand her business.

Iyabo’s confessional statement to the NDLEA reads: “My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. This was how I got involved in the act. I was excited until the issue of drugs was introduced. I wanted to decline but it was late.

“Besides, I was offered a million naira which I accepted. I swallowed the drugs in Lagos and took a flight to Abuja on my way to Medina but I was caught in the process.”