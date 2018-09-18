– The Sun News
Female journalist emerges Anambra council chair

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The first female council chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Mrs. Ifeyinwa  Obinabo, has eulogised Governor Willie Obiano for his administration’s commitment to gender issues  by offering women political positions.

Obinabo, a journalist,  who made the remark  in Ajalli  after receiving the handover note from the former council chair, Emeka Aforka said Governor Obiano’s  decision to offer women political appointments would  enable them contribute to deepening democratic governance in the state.

Mrs. Obinabo pledged to go into creative partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture to realise her initiative of empowering the communities in the area to contribute effectively to nation building.

She advised women going into politics to showcase their potentials through contributions to the transformation of the society and character to achieve results.

According to her women should be dogged and committed to overcome obstacles impeding their success in the political landscape.

The Transition Committee Chairman also applauded the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano for her good works through the CAFE initiative and promised to intensify every efforts geared towards promoting the comfort of every member of the council across political line and to sustain the tempo of development by the Obiano administration.

Describing Orumba North as one of the agricultural belts of Anambra State, Mrs. Obinabo said she would tap the rich agricultural resources in the area to empower the rural populace noting that its citizens depend mainly on agricultural production to sustain their economy.

She promised to expose the farmers to agro loans, inputs and modern tools that would encourage more people to participate in the sector.

Head of Service, Orumba North local Government Council, Mr. Chike Obuekwe, and the President General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, Damian Okeke Ogene charged Obinabo to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the unity and progress of the Council.

Mrs. Obinabo was a former newscaster in Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Television, Awka.

Before her current appointment, she was the Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Agriculture, a position she held for one year and some months.

