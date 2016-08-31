Female engineers storm Wilson Group Nsukka factory

…Commend state-of-art facilities

From Chukwudera Eze, Enugu

Haven heard much about the Wilson Group Limited and its products, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Enugu Chapter, decided recently to visit the company to see things for themselves.

The members of the Enugu Chapter of APWEN led by its chairperson, Engr (Mrs) Ukamaka Eze were beaming with smiles as they arrived at the factory situated at Umukashi Layout, Nsukka, Enugu State, which produces the popular Solive Oil.

Receiving the engineers, the Chairman/CEO of Wilson Groups, Chief Williams Agbo, expressed happiness that they came to visit their factory, saying that it was remarkable that out of the many companies or factories in the state, the group singled out his factory for the courtesy call.

After introductions and banters, the engineers were taken on a facility tour by the managers of the Wilson Group, who explained the processes of their operations that appeared complicated to them.

The ostensibly excited engineers were taking notes as they went round the factory.

One of the General Managers in the factory, Mr Monday Ekpo told the visiting engineers that their company produces three kinds of oil products: Solive Oline which he said was cholesterol free and obtained from refined palm oil; Soya Oil and then Solive Oil which is made from palm kernel and common among most people.

He said this was because their products were designed in such a way to meet different income earners, pointing out that Solive Oil is meant for the average income earner.

After going around the factory, there tale-tell signs that the women engineers were not only satisfied by the facilities on ground, but also satisfied with the whole processes of production the categories of the vegetable oil undergoes.

The chairperson of the Enugu chapter of APWEN, Engr Ukamaka Eze thanked the CEO of the Wilson Group for receiving them in his factory.

“Your products are excellent and we want to say we are very proud of you. We came to get a first-hand experience of what the Wilson Group is doing here and I must say that you are doing a great job,” Engr. Eze said.

She commended the Wilson Group for employing reclycling method to avoid waste, adding that the company was doing a great job by using local content in its production as well as employing local people.

She disclosed that her group encourages enterprises and companies to use local content which entails “collecting your materials within the locality where you are based.”

She said they brought felicitations from Engr (Mrs) Hauwa Mohammed Sadique, the 14th President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria.

Responding, the CEO/MD of Wilson Group, Chief Agbo thanked the engineers for coming to visit his factory.

“I see the courtesy visit as a remarkable event. I feel very happy and honoured that they considered us worthy to be accorded such honour knowing that we are not the only company in Enugu State, but they chose us instead. I appreciate that they are working hard not minding that they are women,” he noted.

It would be recalled that the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria is a non-profit, non-governmental, educational and service organization and a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

APWEN was formally inaugurated in 1983 and currently has membership of over 2000 registered female engineers.