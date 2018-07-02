Female doctors, journalists unite to stem drug abuse

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Female medical practitioners in Delta State have expressed concerns over alarming rate of abuse of illicit drugs by youths, especially secondary school students across the country.

The medical practitioners under the aegis of Medical Women Association (MWAN) said the consequences of drug abuse were enormous, and called on all stakeholders to stem the tide.

President of MWAN, Dr. Ngozi Ali, spoke in Asaba, during an interactive forum of stakeholders on fight against drug abuse organised in collaboration with the state chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

Dr. Ali explained that medical women have seen the ills of drug abuse in the society, and decided to contribute their quota by creating awareness in some secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to her, “We have watched it over the internet, have gone round some of the secondary schools, taking statistics, drawing questionnaires and have even done schools outreach round the three senatorial districts in the state – Asaba, Sapele and Warri and have talked to about one thousand students. We will continue to do it so that we can improve to stop this drug abuse.”

She said the objective of the association is to stop drug abuse especially among the young ones “because they are the future leaders. If we don’t do anything about drug abuse it will affect not only the family but the community and society at large.”

Ali however advised those indulge in drug abuse to stop because there were no benefit, saying that it is dangerous to health, and can damage organs, brain, kidney and lungs.

“It can also make you have mental and psychological issues. It will not lead you to fulfill your dream. Please, stop taking codeine, stop Tramadol except when prescribed by the doctor, but use the prescribed dosage,” she cautioned.

The president stated that the association is partnering with the state government in the fight against drug abuse, adding that it will also partner with other NGOs to achieve its aims.

On her part, chairman of NAWOJ in the state, Mrs. Pat Gbemudu stressed the need for more awareness creation on drug abuse to enable parents and care-givers be aware of the inherent dangers of drug abuse to the society.

Mrs. Gbemudu noted that Delta NAWOJ collaborated with MWAN in order to give voice to the campaign, so as to enable most Nigerians especially parents be aware of what has been happening in the society.

“It is equally going to affect parents, the community, the society and the world at large as children use all these harmful drugs without knowing their consequences. All hands must be on deck to stop this drug abuse,” she emphasised.